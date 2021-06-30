checkAd

Trident Acquisitions Corp. Files 10-Q and is in Compliance with Nasdaq Reporting Rules

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Acquisitions Corp. (the “Company”) today announced that it has filed the Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), thereby bringing the Company into compliance with Nasdaq listing rules for financial reporting with the SEC. With this filing completed, the Company is squarely focused on expeditiously completing its previously announced business combination with AutoLotto. Inc., doing business as Lottery.com, with priority given to filing the Form S-4.   The Nasdaq Hearings Panel will no longer need to consider the Form 10-Q deficiency at the hearing to be held in connection with the notice the Company received from Nasdaq on June 3, 2021, stating that the Company was not in compliance with Listing Rule IM-5101-2, which requires that a special purpose acquisition company complete one or more business combinations within 36 months of the effectiveness of the registration statement filed in connection with its initial public offering.

About Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Trident is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Trident's securities are quoted on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbols TDACU, TDAC and TDACW. For more information, visit www.tridentacquisitions.com/home

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Our engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located in the U.S. and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to us for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether.org, we are fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that we do, our mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives.

