Alcanna Announces Acceptance of Normal Course Issuer Bid

The NCIB commences on July 5, 2021 and will terminate on the earlier of July 4, 2022 and the date on which the maximum number of common shares that can be acquired pursuant to the NCIB have been purchased. Under the NCIB, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,000,000 common shares (representing approximately 2.8%) of the 36,204,449 issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at June 29, 2021. Subject to market conditions and if considered advisable, the Company may, at a later date, apply to the TSX to increase the maximum number of common shares to be purchased under the NCIB.

In accordance with the TSX rules, Alcanna is permitted to purchase up to 44,479 common shares on a daily basis, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of common shares on the TSX during the six-month period ended May 31, 2021. This daily purchase limit is subject to certain exceptions prescribed by the TSX, including block purchase exceptions.

Management of the Company believes that the market price of its common shares may not reflect their underlying value and that the purchase of common shares for cancellation will increase the proportionate interest of, and will be advantageous to, all remaining shareholders. As a result, depending upon future price movements and other factors, Alcanna believes that the NCIB would be an appropriate allocation of capital and in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. Furthermore, the purchases of common shares under the NCIB are expected to benefit all persons who continue to hold common shares by increasing their proportionate equity interest in Alcanna.

Common shares will be purchased under the NCIB through the facilities of the TSX or other alternative Canadian marketplaces at prevailing market prices at the time of purchase. All purchased common shares will be cancelled. Decisions regarding any future repurchases of common shares will be based on market conditions, share price and other factors, including opportunities to invest in growth capital. There can be no assurance as to the precise number of common shares that will be repurchased. Alcanna may discontinue purchases under the NCIB at any time, subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.