Kornit Digital Appoints Andrew G. Backman as Global Head of Investor Relations

Mr. Backman, who will be based at the Company's U.S. Headquarters in Englewood, New Jersey, is a global investor relations executive with 20+ years of experience leading investor relations teams for high-profile growth companies and will be responsible for managing and further expanding the Company's investor relations platform across the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions.

ROSH HA’AYN, Israel & ENGLEWOOD, N.J., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital ("Kornit" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in digital textile printing technology, announced today that Andrew G. Backman has been appointed to the newly created position of Global Head of Investor Relations, effective June 30, 2021.

"Andy brings tremendous experience to Kornit with his extensive international track record. His strong background with innovative high-growth technology companies and ESG experience, combined with his demonstrated ability to implement strategic communications platforms, will help advance our long-term growth initiatives.” said Ronen Samuel, Kornit’s Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Backman added, "I am delighted to join Kornit and look forward to playing a significant role in the long-term success of the Company. Kornit is transforming a massive textile industry in need of accelerating its digital transformation and the mass adoption of sustainable, on-demand production. Kornit’s unique and sustainable technologies, its formidable team, and its global footprint, create tremendous growth opportunities and I’m excited about becoming part of Kornit’s future."

Prior to joining Kornit, Mr. Backman developed and executed strategic and award-winning investor relations platforms at HC2 Holdings, RCS Capital, AR Global and Corvis Corporation / Broadwing Communications. Mr. Backman spent the first 10 years of his career at Lucent Technologies and AT&T Corporation where he held various domestic and international positions within Finance, Investor Relations, Public Relations and M&A organizations. Mr. Backman earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Boston College and is a graduate of AT&T/Lucent Technologies’ Financial Leadership Program.