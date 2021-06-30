American Lithium to Host July 6th Webinar Update on Its TLC Project and Its Recent Merger with Plateau Energy Metals

This inaugural Webinar event will take place on Tuesday, July 06, at 11.00 am PDT / 2.00 pm EDT. Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation. To join webinar by computer, register from this link: https://my.6ix.com/nzxIDKkS

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Corp . (“American Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: LI | OTCQB: LIACF | Frankfurt: 5LA1) announces a live upcoming summit where its Management Team will be discussing the Company’s recent merger with Plateau Energy Metals, as well as near-term exploration and development plans, particularly at the TLC Project in Nevada.

With the recent consolidation of the combined assets of both companies, American Lithium is positioned as one of the largest developers of energy metals throughout the Americas. We intend to leverage this key competitive advantage to become a global industry leader while ensuring all our projects are sustainable and utilize best environmental practices. To find out more, please tune in to the Webinar.

The Company is also pleased to announce the recent launch of its new website at: www.americanlithiumcorp.com.

About American Lithium

American Lithium is actively engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of lithium projects within mining-friendly jurisdictions throughout the Americas. The company is currently focused on enabling the shift to the new energy paradigm through the continued exploration and development of its strategically located TLC lithium claystone project in the richly mineralized Esmeralda lithium district in Nevada as well as continuing to advance its Falchani lithium and Macusani uranium development projects in southeastern Peru. Both Falchani and Macusani have been through preliminary economic assessments, exhibit strong additional exploration potential and are situated near significant infrastructure.

Please watch our informative project update videos and related background information at https://www.americanlithiumcorp.com

