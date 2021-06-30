checkAd

Pilgrim’s Shares 2020 Sustainability Achievements

Company Announces New Ambitious Global Goals and Targets

GREELEY, Colo., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s [NASDAQ: PPC], a global food company, today announced the release of its 2020 Sustainability Report, which includes the five-year results of its 2015 sustainability goals and aggressive new global targets that will guide the company’s sustainability strategy over the next decade and beyond. The report transparently details the company’s progress in key priority areas – animal care, team members, environment, communities, customers and consumers, and suppliers – across its operations in the UK, Continental Europe, Mexico and the United States.

Pilgrim’s has established sustainability as core to its business strategy, adopting industry-leading initiatives that build on the company’s long-standing commitment to sustainable food production. Pilgrim’s is the first major global meat and poultry company to offer a sustainability-linked bond tied to efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emission intensity across its global operations. In addition, Pilgrim’s is an integral part of the JBS commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2040, the most ambitious commitment of its kind in the sector.

“At Pilgrim’s, we are committed to being the best and most respected company in our industry, and we want to serve as a leader that can help drive the entire supply chain forward,” said Fabio Sandri, President and CEO, Pilgrim’s. “We remain focused on producing high-quality food for people around the world in a sustainable manner that is both ambitious and collaborative, while creating the opportunity of a better future for our team members.”

Achievements detailed in the 2020 report include:

  • Team Members: Provided nearly 180,000 hours of leadership training and development, and created the Pilgrim’s Better Futures program, which provides tuition-free community college to all U.S. team members and their dependents
  • Environment: Surpassed our 2015 U.S. goal of reducing greenhouse gas emission intensity by 14% by 2020, and reduced global greenhouse gas emission intensity from 2019-2020 by 7%; Pilgrim’s Moy Park continued to maintain its commitment of zero waste to landfill
  • Animal Care: Participated in third-party animal handling audits at all production facilities, and passed 100% of external animal welfare audits; Pilgrim’s UK was awarded the highest ranking, Tier 1, for its animal welfare standards under the Business Benchmark on Farm Animal Welfare (BBFAW)
  • Communities: Launched the Hometown Strong program in the U.S., investing $20 million in local community projects to strengthen infrastructure, alleviate food insecurity, support COVID-19 recovery and increase overall well-being; Established a £1 million Community Support Fund at Pilgrim’s Moy Park aimed at supporting and enriching the lives of those in need across its local communities in the UK and Europe
  • Suppliers: Partnered with more than 6,100 livestock and poultry producer partners, providing payments of more than $2 billion

“While we are proud of the work we have accomplished thus far, we embrace the opportunity to continue to push our company forward,” Sandri said. “We have established strong commitments, and our team is excited to take the next steps on our sustainability journey.”

New global actions include:

  • Reduce scope 1+2 GHG emission intensity by 30% by 2030, as committed to in the Pilgrim’s Sustainability-Linked Bond issued earlier this year
  • Reduce water use intensity by 15% by 2030
  • Achieve a 30% improvement in the Pilgrim’s Global Safety Index by 2030
  • Develop a globally aligned Animal Welfare scorecard
  • Develop a globally aligned Food Safety Quality Assurance/Product Integrity scorecard
  • Achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, as part of the JBS Net Zero 2040 commitment
  • Invest in projects to reduce emissions in Pilgrim’s-owned facilities
  • Invest in research and development projects to assist producer efforts to strengthen and scale regenerative farming practices

To learn more, visit the 2020 Pilgrim’s Sustainability Report online at http://sustainability.pilgrims.com.

About Pilgrim’s
As a global food company with more than 56,000 team members, Pilgrim’s processes, prepares, packages and delivers fresh, frozen and value-added food products for customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com.

Media Contact:
Nikki Richardson
Corporate Communications
nikki.richardson@jbssa.com





Disclaimer

