checkAd

Save Foods to Participate In ‘Solution For Avocado’ Webinar by the Israeli Export Institute

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

The webinar is being conducted in collaboration with the Economic Mission to South Africa

TEL AVIV, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Save Foods, Inc. (“Save Foods” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SVFD), an agri-food-tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure food safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, today announces it is participating in a webinar on Wednesday, June 30, at 8 a.m. EDT. The webinar will discuss areas of tech development in the avocado industry and showcase Save Foods’ technology, which targets the reduction of spoilage and food loss.

Save Foods was invited to participate in the "Solution for Avocado” webinar by the Israel Export Institute, in collaboration with the Economic Mission to South Africa, and Lindie Stroebel from Mission Produce (“Mission”). Ms. Stroebel is the South African Country Manager at Mission, the world leader in sourcing, producing and distributing fresh Hass avocados.

"It is an honor to be invited to present our technology and products in the "Solution for Avocado” webinar,” commented Dan Sztybel, chief executive officer of Save Foods Ltd, the Israeli subsidiary of Save Foods Inc.

Mr. Sztybel continued, "This webinar is a great platform to begin collaborating with South African companies and Mission is also a proactive collaborator in scouting, setting up B2B meetings and facilitating connections.”

South Africa is an important producer and exporter of avocados in the world. About half of South Africa’s avocado production is exported, mainly to Europe. Accordingly, Save Foods intends to demonstrate certain benefits its technology may present to the South African market, specifically in extending avocado shelf life, reducing the use of harmful fungicides while keeping millions of avocados out of the landfill, and ensuring food safety.

Save Foods’ solution is designed to extend shelf life by reducing fruit and vegetable decay and spoilage from field to fork with zero hazardous chemical residues on fresh produce. On average, Save Foods’ products may reduce rotten fruits at the retail level by 50%.

By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination, Save Foods’ products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste in transport and retail stores, they also ensure a safe, natural and healthy product.

For more information, please visit: https://itrade.gov.il/south-africa/event/avocado-tech-webinar/

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Save Foods to Participate In ‘Solution For Avocado’ Webinar by the Israeli Export Institute The webinar is being conducted in collaboration with the Economic Mission to South AfricaTEL AVIV, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire – Save Foods, Inc. (“Save Foods” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SVFD), an agri-food-tech company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altimmune Announces Update on AdCOVID Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Nano Dimension Hires Amazon Executive as President of the Americas
Logiq Partners with Mentalku to Offer Mobile Payment Services to Millions of Driver License ...
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co. Launches Swifty Global and Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Akoya to Partner with Nikon, CrestOptics and Andor to Enable New Spatial Biology Applications ...
Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors
("OKYO" or the "Company") - OKYO Pharma Retains Ora Inc. to Perform Regulatory Development of ...
Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
Bayshore Petroleum Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction and Signing of ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus