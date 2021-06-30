checkAd

Bitfarms Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

TORONTO, ONTARIO and BROSSARD, Québec, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (TSXV:BITF // NASDAQ:BITF), a publicly traded Bitcoin mining company, currently powering approximately 1% of the Bitcoin network with greater than 99% green hydroelectricity, today announced the granting of stock options (“Options”) and restricted share units (“RSUs”) to officers, directors and employees of the Company.

Options to purchase an aggregate of 7,315,950 common shares were granted pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan. The Options are exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of CAD$5.01, for a period of five years from the date of grant and are subject to vesting conditions.   The Company also granted 150,000 RSUs pursuant to the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan. Each RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company and is subject to vesting conditions.

These grants have been made pursuant to the Long Term Equity Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) approved by shareholders of the Company at the annual meeting held on June 25, 2021. Under the former stock option plan, there were a fixed number of options that limited grants.   The grants of equity incentives announced today are intended to balance entitlements that were not available under the former stock option plan. These current grants are not necessarily indicative of annual grants which may be made by the Company in the future.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a Bitcoin mining company, running vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver high operational performance and uptime.

Having demonstrated rapid growth and stellar operations, Bitfarms became the first Bitcoin mining company to complete its long form prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission and started trading on the TSX-V in July 2019. On February 24, 2021 Bitfarms was honoured to be announced as a Rising Star by the TSX-V.

Bitfarms has a diversified production platform with five industrial scale facilities located in Québec. Each facility is over 99% powered with environmentally friendly hydro power and secured with long-term power contracts. Bitfarms is currently the only publicly traded pure-play mining company audited by a Big Four audit firm.

