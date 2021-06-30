checkAd

Imara Announces Appointment of Laura A. Williams, M.D., MPH to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 13:00  |  25   |   |   

Dr. Williams brings 25 years of early-to-late-stage drug development, clinical research leadership, and patient advocacy expertise to Imara

BOSTON, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, today announced the election of Laura A. Williams, M.D., MPH to its Board of Directors. Dr. Williams brings 25 years of early-to-late-stage drug development experience across multiple therapeutic areas, as well as expertise in patient advocacy to Imara.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Williams to our Board,” said Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Imara. “In addition to her significant experience leading clinical trials and guiding products through clinical development, she is a strong advocate for the patient community, making her an outstanding addition to our Board. Her integrated view across numerous important operating functions will greatly help our IMR-687 development efforts, as it continues to advance through the clinic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia.”

Dr. Williams has served as Senior Vice President of Global Therapeutic Strategies and Patient Advocacy at Ardelyx since November 2020, where she is also a member of the Executive Leadership Team. In this role, she seeks to enhance the credibility of patient advocacy as a life science function and is also charged with developing the company’s portfolio strategy, prioritizing the access of novel therapies to patients in areas of unmet need. Prior to Ardelyx, Dr. Williams was Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Development and Biostatistics at AMAG Pharmaceuticals, where she was responsible for investigational-stage assets, on-market compounds and late-stage development activities. Previously, she was Vice President of Clinical Development at Myovant Sciences, overseeing early-stage clinical development and co-leading business development activities. Ahead of this role, Dr. Williams spent 18 years at Abbott/AbbVie managing clinical development programs across several therapeutic areas in multiple roles of increasing responsibility.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Imara Announces Appointment of Laura A. Williams, M.D., MPH to Board of Directors Dr. Williams brings 25 years of early-to-late-stage drug development, clinical research leadership, and patient advocacy expertise to ImaraBOSTON, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altimmune Announces Update on AdCOVID Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Nano Dimension Hires Amazon Executive as President of the Americas
Logiq Partners with Mentalku to Offer Mobile Payment Services to Millions of Driver License ...
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co. Launches Swifty Global and Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors
("OKYO" or the "Company") - OKYO Pharma Retains Ora Inc. to Perform Regulatory Development of ...
Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
Bayshore Petroleum Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction and Signing of ...
Approval of CN-KCS Voting Trust Is Essential Next Step for Shippers and Others to Have Their Say on ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus