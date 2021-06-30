Imara Announces Appointment of Laura A. Williams, M.D., MPH to Board of Directors

BOSTON, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, today announced the election of Laura A. Williams, M.D., MPH to its Board of Directors. Dr. Williams brings 25 years of early-to-late-stage drug development experience across multiple therapeutic areas, as well as expertise in patient advocacy to Imara.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Williams to our Board,” said Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Imara. “In addition to her significant experience leading clinical trials and guiding products through clinical development, she is a strong advocate for the patient community, making her an outstanding addition to our Board. Her integrated view across numerous important operating functions will greatly help our IMR-687 development efforts, as it continues to advance through the clinic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia.”

Dr. Williams has served as Senior Vice President of Global Therapeutic Strategies and Patient Advocacy at Ardelyx since November 2020, where she is also a member of the Executive Leadership Team. In this role, she seeks to enhance the credibility of patient advocacy as a life science function and is also charged with developing the company’s portfolio strategy, prioritizing the access of novel therapies to patients in areas of unmet need. Prior to Ardelyx, Dr. Williams was Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Development and Biostatistics at AMAG Pharmaceuticals, where she was responsible for investigational-stage assets, on-market compounds and late-stage development activities. Previously, she was Vice President of Clinical Development at Myovant Sciences, overseeing early-stage clinical development and co-leading business development activities. Ahead of this role, Dr. Williams spent 18 years at Abbott/AbbVie managing clinical development programs across several therapeutic areas in multiple roles of increasing responsibility.