Goodfood to Report Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

MONTREAL, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD), a leading online grocery company in Canada, will release its financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2021 on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, before markets open. Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer, Neil Cuggy, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Jonathan Roiter, Chief Financial Officer, will hold a conference call to review the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on the same day.

When: July 7, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Dial in number: 1-877-223-4471 or 1-647-788-4922

Conference call replay available until July 14, 2021:

1-800-585-8367 or 1-416-621-4642

To access the webcast and view the slide presentation, click on this link:

https://www.makegoodfood.ca/en/investisseurs/evenements

The conference ID is 9946327.

ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. Goodfood’s vision is to be in every kitchen every day by enabling users to complete their grocery shopping and meal planning in minutes. Goodfood clients have access to a unique selection of online products as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its direct-to-consumer infrastructure and technology that eliminate food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s main production facility and administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with five additional production facilities located in the provinces of Québec, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. A seventh production facility located in the province of Ontario is currently under construction. www.makegoodfood.ca

For further information:

Investors and Media Jonathan Roiter

Chief Financial Officer

(855) 515-5191

IR@makegoodfood.ca

Roslane Aouameur

Senior Director, Financial Planning and Investor Relations

(855) 515-5191

IR@makegoodfood.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to our objectives and the strategies to achieve these objectives, as well as information with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", and "continue", as well as the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. Forward-looking information is provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company and its business, operations, prospects and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments and therefore the reader is cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.