Avricore Health CEO Hosts Investor Call July 6th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVRICORE HEALTH INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the "Company" or “AVCR”) is hosting the first of a regular series of investor calls hosted by the Company’s CEO and key team members to provide progress updates and take questions.

“We have many enthusiastic supporters, and we want to be able to provide a forum to share more insights on our plans and progress,” said Avricore Health CEO, Hector Bremner. “I’m looking forward to taking questions and keeping regular dialogue going about how we are changing the face of rapid-diagnostics in pharmacy.”

Call Details:

July 6th, 2021 @ 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET via Zoom
(Link and access codes shared upon registration)

Agenda:

The 60-minute call agenda will be as follows:

  • 10min: Opening Remarks / Team Introductions
  • 20Min: Overview Presentation and Update
  • 30Min: Q&A

To register, please email your contact details (Name, Phone) to: investor@avricorehealth.com. You will receive log-in instructions and access codes prior to the meeting.

About HealthTab + RASTR

HealthTab is a proven point-of-care screening system, designed to support pharmacists' evolving role. The system empowers patients to be proactive about their health by directly measuring and monitoring key safety tests and biomarkers of chronic disease. The HealthTab test is simple, fast, lab-accurate, and requires just a few drops of blood from a finger stick. Results can be printed in-store or accessed securely online.

As part of this direction for HealthTab the Company developed a revolutionary model for utilizing the system’s unique ability to offer real-time evaluations of treated populations and even real-world evaluation clinical trials.

The name for this approach is Rapid Access Safety Test Reporting, or RASTR Network, whereby the network of HealthTab systems feedback de-identified data through to electronic health records and data management systems via its API capabilities. This is the first platform of harmonized analyzers, with fully integrated data-flow, for blood chemistry results to be sent to consumers, their healthcare teams and sponsors; such as researchers, insurance providers and the life-science sector.

The significance of this approach to the market is the enhanced access to screening and early detection of disease, better data for physicians and pharmacists to support their patients, plus new opportunities to conduct research and ensure patient safety.

