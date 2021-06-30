Sugarbud Expands Product Portfolio In Alberta

Learn More About The Sugarbud Craft Cannabis Collection Here

"We are delighted to be expanding our existing product portfolio in Alberta with these two very exciting new strains," stated Sugarbud's CEO, John Kondrosky. "In addition to providing Alberta consumers with the potency profiles they are asking for, Mule Fuel and Krypto Chronic #2 are two more recent examples of our commitment to consumer satisfaction and the house style and craftsmanship that has come to define Sugarbud Craft Cannabis - dense sugary buds, exceptional terpene forward aromas and smooth flavors," concluded Mr. Kondrosky.

The Company expects both Mule Fuel and Krypto Chronic #2 3.5g Dried Flower to be available for purchase from private cannabis retailers throughout Alberta and online at AlbertaCannabis.org in early Q3, 2021.

About Sugarbud

"Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era"

Sugarbud is an Alberta-based, consumer-driven boutique craft cannabis company - focused on the cultivation and production of exceptionally high-quality products for the most discerning of cannabis consumers.

Sugarbud’s Craft Cannabis Collection strives to define the intersection of product craftsmanship, quality and value for consumers in the Canadian recreational cannabis space.

We Take Pride, We Take Our Time…………. Experience the Difference.

