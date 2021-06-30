checkAd

Sugarbud Expands Product Portfolio In Alberta

CALGARY, Alberta, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.DB, SUGR.WR, SUGR.WS, SUGR.WT,) (OTCQB: SBUDF) ("Sugarbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of the Company’s product portfolio in Alberta with the launch of Mule Fuel and Krypto Chronic #2.

Mule Fuel and Krypto Chronic #2 are both very unique high-potency, high-terpene phenotypes with a total THC range of between 18-26% and terpene profiles between 2-5%.

Learn More About The Sugarbud Craft Cannabis Collection Here

"We are delighted to be expanding our existing product portfolio in Alberta with these two very exciting new strains," stated Sugarbud's CEO, John Kondrosky. "In addition to providing Alberta consumers with the potency profiles they are asking for, Mule Fuel and Krypto Chronic #2 are two more recent examples of our commitment to consumer satisfaction and the house style and craftsmanship that has come to define Sugarbud Craft Cannabis - dense sugary buds, exceptional terpene forward aromas and smooth flavors," concluded Mr. Kondrosky.

The Company expects both Mule Fuel and Krypto Chronic #2 3.5g Dried Flower to be available for purchase from private cannabis retailers throughout Alberta and online at AlbertaCannabis.org in early Q3, 2021.

About Sugarbud

"Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era"

Sugarbud is an Alberta-based, consumer-driven boutique craft cannabis company - focused on the cultivation and production of exceptionally high-quality products for the most discerning of cannabis consumers.

Sugarbud’s Craft Cannabis Collection strives to define the intersection of product craftsmanship, quality and value for consumers in the Canadian recreational cannabis space.

We Take Pride, We Take Our Time…………. Experience the Difference.

CONTACTS:

John Kondrosky
Chief Executive Officer
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.
Phone: (604) 499-7847
E-mail: johnk@sugarbud.ca

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Moulson
Chief Financial Officer
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.
Tel: (778) 388-8700
E-mail: chrism@sugarbud.ca

Websites:
http://www.sugarbud.ca/
http://craftcannabiscollection.ca

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains statements concerning: Sugarbud's assessment of future plans, operations and cannabis cultivation and processing, including sales, marketing and distribution opportunities; product quality; the development, production, sale and distribution of Sugarbud's Craft Cannabis Collection, including new product lines and the characteristics thereof; future growth; and customer satisfaction. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by Sugarbud. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although Sugarbud believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: currently contemplated expansion and development plans may cease or otherwise change; production of cannabis may be lower than expected; ability to ship cannabis products may be lower than expected; demand for Sugarbud's products may be lower than anticipated; results of production and sale activities; results of scientific research; changes in prices and costs of inputs; demand for labour; demand for products; failure of counter-parties to perform contractual obligations; failure to maintain consumer brand recognition and loyalty of customers; reliance on relationships with wholesalers and retailers for distribution of products and failure to maintain strategic business relationships; intense competition, including from illicit sources; uncertainty and continued evolution of markets; product liability litigation; reliance on information technology; infringement on intellectual property; failure to benefit from partnerships; sensitivity of end-customers to increased sales taxes and economic conditions; failure to comply with certain regulations; departure of key management personnel or inability to attract and retain talent; actions and initiatives of federal and provincial governments and changes to government actions, initiatives and policies and the execution and impact thereof; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; the size of the medical marijuana market and the recreational marijuana market; government regulations, including future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical and recreational marijuana; construction delays; risks inherent in the agricultural business, such as insects, plant diseases and similar agricultural risks which can have a significant impact on the size and quality of the harvest of cannabis crops; competition from other industry participants; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by Sugarbud with securities regulatory authorities. In addition, the Company cautions that current global uncertainty with respect to the spread of the COVID-19 virus and its effect on the broader global economy may continue to have a significant negative effect on the Company. While the precise impact of the COVID-19 virus on the Company remain unknown, rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus may continue to have a material adverse effect on global economic activity, and can result in volatility and disruption to global supply chains, operations, mobility of people and the financial markets, which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, inflation, business, financial conditions, results of operations and other factors relevant to the Company. Please refer to Sugarbud's most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for additional risk factors relating to Sugarbud, which can be accessed under Sugarbud's profile on www.sedar.com. Except as required by applicable laws, Sugarbud does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Seite 1 von 2



