Clene to Host Expert Perspectives Webinar on Cellular Energetic Failure and the Unmet Medical Needs in ALS and MS

The webinar will feature presentations by two experts: Professor of Neurology Matthew Kiernan, PhD, DSc, FRACP, FAHMS, AM, MBBS and Professor of Neurology Benjamin Greenberg, MD, MHS, FANA, FAAN, CRND, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical needs in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple sclerosis (MS).

SALT LAKE CITY, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, “Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the treatment of cellular energetic failure in neurodegenerative disease using nanocatalysis, today announced it will host an expert perspectives webinar titled: “Cellular Energetic Failure: Addressing Unmet Needs and a New Investigational Treatment for ALS and MS” on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Following the experts' presentations, Clene's management team will give an overview of its lead candidate, CNM-Au8, which is a stable, aqueous suspension of catalytically active gold nanocrystals that address cellular energetic failure and oxidative stress by facilitating electron transfer in the brain to increase cellular energy, enhance neurorepair, and improve neuroprotection. Company management will also provide an overview of upcoming milestones, which include the expected release of top line data from the placebo-controlled, Phase 2, RESCUE-ALS trial in the second half of 2021.

Clene’s management team as well as Drs. Kiernan and Greenberg will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

To register for the event, please click here. A replay of the presentation will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Clene website.

Expert Biographies

Professor Matthew Kiernan leads the Brain and Mind Centre in the area of Discovery and Translation at the University of Sydney and is also the Bushell Chair of Neurology. He has extensive experience in research and academic leadership nationally as well as internationally. He and his team are at the forefront of breakthrough research in human neurophysiology, with his research innovations now in regular use as an adjunct to routine diagnostic testing worldwide. Professor Kiernan is President of the Australian Brain Foundation, immediate past-President of the Australian and New Zealand Association of Neurologists, and Editor-In-Chief of the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry. He is Chair of the World Federation of Neurology ALS/MND Specialty Group and previously established the Pan-Asian Consortium for Treatment and Research in ALS (PACTALS).