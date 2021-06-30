checkAd

Offentliggørelse af prospekt og Central Investorinformation

Med virkning fra den 30. juni 2021 offentliggøres prospekt og Central Investorinformation for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest.

Prospektet er opdateret med genberegnede emissionstillæg, indløsningsfradrag og ÅOP for en række afdelinger som anført nedenfor:

Emissionstillæg

ISIN Navn Tidligere Emissionstillæg Emissionstillæg pr. den 30. juni 2021
DK0010250158 Nordea Invest Aktier KL 0,150% 0,100%
DK0015357065 Nordea Invest Aktier II KL 0,150% 0,100%
DK0016195860 Nordea Invest Basis 1 KL 0,150% 0,100%
DK0016195944 Nordea Invest Basis 2 KL 0,150% 0,100%
DK0016196082 Nordea Invest Basis 3 KL 0,150% 0,100%
DK0010265693 Nordea Invest European Stars KL 0,200% 0,250%
DK0010301324 Nordea Invest Global Stars KL 1 0,150% 0,100%
DK0060353886 Nordea Invest Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 0,450% 0,400%
DK0016067432 Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 1 0,500% 0,450%

Indløsningsfradrag

ISIN Navn Tidligere Indløsnings-fradrag Indløsningsfradrag pr. den 30. juni 2021
DK0010250158 Nordea Invest Aktier KL 0,150% 0,100%
DK0061116027 Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Aktier KL 1 0,150% 0,100%
DK0010265503 Nordea Invest Globale UdbytteAktier KL 0,150% 0,100%

ÅOP

ISIN Navn Tidligere ÅOP ÅOP pr. den 30. juni 2021
DK0010250158 Nordea Invest Aktier KL 1,51% 1,49%
DK0015357065 Nordea Invest Aktier II KL 1,50% 1,49%
DK0016195860 Nordea Invest Basis 1 KL 0,94% 0,93%
DK0016195944 Nordea Invest Basis 2 KL 1,16% 1,15%
DK0016196082 Nordea Invest Basis 3 KL 1,30% 1,29%
DK0061116027 Nordea Invest Bæredygtige Aktier KL 1 1,12% 1,11%
DK0010265693 Nordea Invest European Stars KL 1,48% 1,49%
DK0010301324 Nordea Invest Global Stars KL 1 1,65% 1,64%
DK0016067432 Nordea Invest Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL 1 1,23% 1,22%

Afdeling Fonde KL: Som følge af Finanstilsynets godkendelse af de på den årlige generalforsamling besluttede  vedtægtsændringer, er prospektet desuden opdateret med præciseringer til afdelingens investeringspolitik.

Afdelingerne Bæredygtige Aktier KL & Global Stars KL: Oplysning om, at afdelingerne indgår som master i en master-feeder struktur, er tilføjet.

Prospekt og Central Investorinformation kan downloades på www.nordeainvest.dk

Med venlig hilsen
Nordea Fund Management, filial af Nordea Funds Oy, Finland

Tom Holflod
Senior Product Manager






