Brunswick Exploration Provides Project Updates

MONTREAL, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received necessary permits to begin drilling at its Lac Édouard nickel-copper-cobalt project (“Lac Édouard”), located 40 km northeast of the town of La Tuque, Quebec, and 125 km northwest of Quebec City. An initial 3,000 meters program is planned over the month of July. Drilling will target the down-dip potential to the north of the known mineralization as well as an elongated geophysical (EM) anomaly stretching 540 metres to the east of the deposit.

Furthermore, Company staff have identified mineralized float (glacial boulders) of peridotite hosting nickel-copper sulphide mineralization located 1,900 metres northwest of the Lac Édouard deposit as well as 3,900 metres south of the deposit. Assays are pending and will be released when available.

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: “We are very excited about advancement of the Lac Édouard project and the potential for discovering new high-grade nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide mineralization. The mineralization near the deposit is open at a shallow depth and has been undrilled since the early 1970’s. Furthermore, the historical mineralization was never assayed for platinum, palladium or cobalt. We are also excited to see work advance across our portfolio of projects in New Brunswick and Quebec with further drilling to begin later this year.”

Additional Exploration Updates:

New Brunswick

  • Fundy Gold (Gold-Silver-Copper): BRW’s seasoned exploration team has been prospecting since early May both regionally and following up on the December 2020 high grade gold-in-soil anomalies (see news release dated March 16th); multiple assays are pending and will be released as they are received. A regional, 500 metres space gold-in-till program is expected to be completed by late July. The program will allow the Company to focus its prospecting work across key areas of interest.
  • Bathurst Mining Camp (Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver VMS): The newly completed geological model along the Brunswick Belt from Brunswick No.12 to Gilmour South has been combined and integrated with a new model from Gilmour South to Key Anacon, covering a total strike length of approximately 72 kilometres. Several drill targets have been identified and BRW is planning a 1,500-2,500m drill program to test coincident geophysical and geological anomalies that correspond to the preferred stratigraphy that hosted the prolific Brunswick No.12 in late summer 2021.

Quebec

