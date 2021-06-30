Brunswick Exploration Provides Project Updates

MONTREAL, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received necessary permits to begin drilling at its Lac Édouard nickel-copper-cobalt project (“Lac Édouard”), located 40 km northeast of the town of La Tuque, Quebec, and 125 km northwest of Quebec City. An initial 3,000 meters program is planned over the month of July. Drilling will target the down-dip potential to the north of the known mineralization as well as an elongated geophysical (EM) anomaly stretching 540 metres to the east of the deposit.

Furthermore, Company staff have identified mineralized float (glacial boulders) of peridotite hosting nickel-copper sulphide mineralization located 1,900 metres northwest of the Lac Édouard deposit as well as 3,900 metres south of the deposit. Assays are pending and will be released when available.