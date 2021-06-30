Leading Independent Advisory Firm Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. Recommends Baudax Bio Shareholders Vote “For” the Proposed Additional Authorized Shares at Upcoming Special Meeting of Shareholders

MALVERN, Pa., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for acute care settings, today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. (“ISS”), the leading global independent proxy advisory firm, has recommended that Baudax Bio shareholders vote “FOR” Item 1 set forth in its Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 14, 2021 in connection with its Special Meeting, which seeks to amend Baudax Bio’s Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock from 100 million shares to 190 million shares. The Special Meeting will be held on July 13, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET and will be held virtually at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BXRX2021.



ISS is the most prominent independent proxy voting and corporate governance advisory firm, and its recommendations are relied upon by institutional investment firms, mutual funds and other fiduciaries globally. ISS' experienced research team provides comprehensive proxy analyses and complete vote recommendations for approximately 44,000 meetings annually in around 115 markets worldwide.

“The supportive recommendation by ISS to vote in favor of the proposed increase to our authorized shares emphasizes the importance of increasing the number of authorized shares from 100 million to 190 million shares,” said Gerri Henwood, President and CEO of Baudax Bio. “We believe increasing the number of authorized shares will better enable Baudax Bio to achieve its corporate goals and to expand its shareholder base.”

ISS does not have any business relationship with Baudax Bio. Baudax Bio did not engage or compensate ISS for its analysis or recommendations.

Baudax shareholders are urged to vote as ISS recommends by voting “FOR” the proposed increase in authorized shares and the adjournment of the Special Meeting of shareholders. Shareholders with questions may call Okapi Partners LLC at (855) 208-8902 or by email at info@okapipartners.com.

