Versus Systems To Power In-Stadium Engagement for Mexican National Team’s U.S. Tour

The Mexican National Team to play in #MEXTOUR versus Panama in Nashville, TN on Wednesday, June 30th and versus Nigeria in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, July 3rd

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) (FRANKFURT: BMVB) announced today that the company will be powering in-stadium fan engagement for the #MEXTOUR, the Mexican National Team’s annual multi-game soccer tour in the United States that begins this week in Nashville, TN. Mexico plays Panama at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, and against Nigeria at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Fans will be able to use Versus’s XEO platform to participate in the fan photo filters live in-stadium and on their mobile devices from anywhere they want to support the Mexican National Team.

“Soccer is the biggest sport in the world. #MEXTOUR is an opportunity for a global community of soccer fans, including fans of the Mexican National Team, to engage with one another while watching some of the premier national teams in the sport play in some of the largest and most exciting venues in the United States. Versus is very proud to bring world-class fan engagement to fans both in the stadium and at home – making every game and every live event we touch more fun for everyone,” said Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO of Versus Systems.

Now in its 18th year, the annual Mexican National Team U.S. Tour games have become some of the most popular events in soccer, with an average of over 60,000 fans per game. With over 80 games played since 2002, the Mexican National Team has been able to use the matches not only to prepare for important competitions like the FIFA World Cup and Concacaf Gold Cup, but also to engage with their fervent fan base across North America.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. has developed a proprietary prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of streaming media, live events, broadcast TV, games, apps, and other content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Audiences can choose from among the offered prizes and then complete in-game or in-app challenges to win the prizes.  The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel.

