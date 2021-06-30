checkAd

Atea’s AT-527, an Oral Antiviral Drug Candidate, Reduces Viral Replication in Hospitalized Patients with COVID-19 in Phase 2 Interim Analysis

Phase 2 Interim Virology Results Indicate Rapid and Sustained Antiviral Activity Against SARS-CoV-2 in Patients with COVID-19 in the Hospitalized Setting

AT-527 is Being Studied in Multiple Clinical Studies, Including Global Phase 2 MOONSONG and Phase 3 MORNINGSKY Trials, with Results Expected During 2H 2021

BOSTON, Mass., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for severe viral infections, today announced positive interim results from the global Phase 2 study evaluating AT-527 in hospitalized patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. Roche and Atea are jointly developing AT-527, an oral direct-acting antiviral (DAA) agent derived from Atea’s purine nucleotide prodrug platform.

The interim analysis of the Phase 2 study included data from 70 hospitalized, high-risk patients with COVID-19 of which data from 62 patients were evaluable for virology analysis. Interim virology results indicated that AT-527 rapidly reduced viral load levels. At Day 2, patients receiving AT-527 experienced a 0.7 log10 (80%) greater mean reduction from baseline viral load as compared to placebo. A sustained difference in viral load reduction was maintained through Day 8.

AT-527’s SARS-CoV-2 potent antiviral activity was also observed in patients with higher baseline viral loads above the median of 5.26 log10 as compared to placebo. When evaluating a strict RT-qPCR threshold of 500 copies/mL with no detectable ribonucleic acid (RNA) virus (target not detected, TND), the AT-527 arm achieved SARS-CoV-2 clearance as early as Day 2 (in 6% of patients), Day 8 (in 7% of patients) Day 10 (in 33% of patients), and Day 12 (in 31% of patients) compared to 0% of patients in the placebo arm at the same timepoints. By Day 14 (last viral sampling study day) approximately 47% of patients in the AT-527 arm and 22% in the placebo arm had no detectable RNA virus (TND). Nasopharyngeal swabs were measured in a reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test (RT-qPCR) for the quantitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2.

