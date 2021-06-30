FLYHT and Major Chinese Cargo Operator Contract for Additional Installations of AFIRS

Bill Tempany, CEO of FLYHT, stated, “We are thrilled that this customer is growing the number of AFIRS-equipped aircraft in use, in our family of Chinese customers who now number over 25 airlines. Their operations fit well with the products and services we sell to our clients who respond to the ever increasing demands of cargo operations, while keeping close contact with the crews and operations departments to ensure maximum utilization of their fleets. We are very pleased to continue our growth in China and around the globe.”

CALGARY, Alberta, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) announced today that they have signed an agreement with an existing customer to equip up to an additional 15 aircraft per year over the next five years with the AFIRS solution, to meet the demands of the airline’s growing business.

The agreement is expected to generate revenue of approximately USD $3.6 million to FLYHT, provided all deliverables are shipped over the five-year term of the agreement. In tandem with the agreement signing, FLYHT received a purchase order from this cargo operator for the first four aircraft under this agreement.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by FLYHT’s patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming and TAMDAR, which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, view our latest presentation here, or visit www.flyht.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated/projected revenues and related matters. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.