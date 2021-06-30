Trillium Therapeutics Appoints Catherine Mackey, Ph.D., to Its Board of Directors

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Mackey to our board of directors,” said Paolo Pucci, Lead Director of Trillium. “Her significant executive experience and expertise leading research and development organizations will be invaluable as Trillium advances its two lead product candidates into a Phase 1b/2 program.”

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (“Trillium” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ/TSX: TRIL) , a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of pharmaceutical industry leader Catherine Mackey, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Dr. Mackey has more than 30 years of operating experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. From May 2001 to December 2010, Dr. Mackey served as Senior Vice President, Global R&D and Director, of Pfizer’s La Jolla Laboratories, one of Pfizer’s primary pharmaceutical research and development sites. During her tenure, Pfizer La Jolla delivered a steady-state pipeline of more than two dozen development compounds. This pipeline yielded four key oncology drugs: sunitinib (Sutent), axitinib (Inlyta), crizotinib (Xalkori) and palbociclib (Ibrance). She is currently the chair of the board of directors of Cour Pharmaceutical Development Company, and also serves as a director of AVID Bioservices, Rady Children’s Hospital and the Rady Children’s Institute of Genomic Medicine. Dr. Mackey previously served as a director of Poseida Therapeutics, GW Pharmaceuticals, YM Biosciences, Evolve Biosystems, Sequenom Inc., and Viventia Bio. Dr. Mackey received her B.S. and Ph.D. degrees in microbiology and genetics from Cornell University.

“Trillium is at a critical milestone in its evolution and I am delighted to join the company’s Board as Trillium advances its two highly differentiated CD47 assets into a Phase 1b/2 program,” said Dr. Mackey. “With two drug candidates, planned trials in seven target indications and multiple drug combinations in patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, Trillium is well positioned to generate a robust flow of new data over the next couple of years.”

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium is an immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s two clinical programs, TTI-622 and TTI-621, target CD47, a “don’t eat me” signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system.