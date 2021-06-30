checkAd

Lyra Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results of Pharmacokinetic Study of LYR-210 in Patients with Chronic Rhinosinusitis

-- Results Support 505(b)(2) NDA Pathway for LYR-210

-- First U.S. Study of LYR-210 Enrolled Rapidly

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA), a clinical-stage therapeutics company leveraging its proprietary XTreo platform to enable precise, sustained, and local delivery of medications to the ear, nose and throat (ENT) passages and other diseased tissues, today announced positive topline results from the company’s pharmacokinetic (PK) study of LYR-210. Data obtained from the study are supportive of LYR-210’s safety profile and provide a PK bridge to the established safety of mometasone furoate (MF) for a 505(b)(2) pathway for New Drug Approval (NDA) submission.

The clinical study was a 56-day open label, multi-center, U.S. study of the PK and safety of LYR-210 in adult subjects with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS). The primary objective of the study was to establish the PK profile of LYR-210. The study enrolled 24 patients, half of whom received LYR-210 2500 µg and the other half received LYR-210 7500 µg. The study indicated that both doses were safe and well tolerated, with the mean maximum plasma concentration (Cmax) observed with the 7500 ug dose well below Cmax established for U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved formulations of MF. MF blood plasma levels observed during the PK study support LYR-210’s ability to deliver consistent and steady dosing over the entire treatment period. This was the first U.S. study of LYR-210 and it was fully enrolled across four sites in 11 weeks.

“The data from our PK study suggests that LYR-210 can elute mometasone furoate safely, consistently for 6 months, and locally to the inflamed mucosal tissue of CRS patients,” said Maria Palasis, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lyra Therapeutics. “These results will support a 505(b)(2) pathway for LYR-210’s NDA submission. We are delighted at the rapid pace of enrollment of our first U.S. patients, and believe this bodes well for interest at U.S. sites for our Phase 3 program, which we expect to initiate around the end of the year.”

“LYR-210 is highly convenient to implant and explant in a routine office visit and seamlessly conforms to the patient’s nasal anatomy which enables continuous treatment for up to six-months with one application,” said Randall Ow, MD, FACS, FARS, FAAOA, FAPCR, of Sacramento Ear Nose & Throat, and an investigator in the PK study. “LYR-210 has the potential to address a broad patient population and could provide a meaningful treatment option to CRS patients who fail medical management.”

