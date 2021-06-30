Ero Copper announces US$110 million streaming agreement with Royal Gold on the NX Gold Mine Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 30.06.2021, 13:00 | 51 | 0 | 0 30.06.2021, 13:00 | VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (“Ero” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive Precious Metals Purchase Agreement (the “NX Gold Stream”) with RGLD Gold AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Gold Inc. (collectively, “Royal Gold”), in relation to gold production from the NX Gold Mine, located in Mato Grosso, Brazil.

TRANSACTION DETAILS Upfront cash consideration of US$100 million for the purchase of 25% of gold produced until 93,000 ounces of gold have been delivered, decreasing to 10% of gold produced over the remaining life of mine;

Royal Gold will make ongoing payments equal to 20% of the prevailing spot gold price for each ounce of gold delivered until 49,000 ounces of gold have been received, after which it will pay 40% of the prevailing spot gold price for each ounce of gold delivered;

An additional amount of up to US$10 million will be payable to the Company subject to certain performance conditions related to planned exploration drilling and increases to the NI 43-101 (as defined below) compliant Measured and Indicated mineral resources of the NX Gold Mine.

TRANSACTION HIGHLIGHTS Unlocks considerable value from the NX Gold Mine by validating the exploration potential of the broader NX Gold land package;

Forms strategic partnership with Royal Gold that is highly aligned with management’s vision to further develop and grow production from the NX Gold Mine through continued exploration and utilization of excess mill capacity;

Proceeds from the transaction will significantly enhance Ero’s balance sheet strength and flexibility, offering further support to execute upon the Company’s growth strategy including advancing the Boa Esperança Project;

Post-transaction, the NX Gold Mine will continue to be a high-margin gold producer, highlighted by Q1 2021 All-in-Sustaining Costs (*) of US$643 per ounce of gold produced; and,

of US$643 per ounce of gold produced; and, Royal Gold to commit US$5 per ounce of gold delivered under the NX Gold Stream to support the Company's environmental, social and governance ("ESG") commitments for the NX Gold Mine and surrounding communities.





