Epazz StreamPay Will Release its Blockchain Smart Contract Technology for Supply Chain Industry to Trace Raw Materials of Finished Goods in the 4th Quarter

CHICAGO, IL, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that the company is releasing the StreamPay Blockchain Smart Contract app by the fourth quarter. StreamPay app is a solution for managers to monitor their supply chain for risk of fraud using blockchain smart contract technology to trace raw materials to finished goods. Please visit https://www.streampay.io

StreamPay is an enterprise supply chain risk monitoring and payment tracking solution that uses blockchain smart contracts to manage suppliers and finished goods. StreamPay technology keeps distributed ledgers to create articles to insert into smart contracts. Thus, supply chain manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, logistics companies, and customers can track goods and services from the raw materials to the finished product using QR codes and digital signatures.

StreamPay gives companies the ability to monitor their supply chain to determine whether it faces any risks. StreamPay features a risk index that alerts users on their dashboards to any supply chain problems that could arise. In addition, StreamPay manages quality assurance to ensure the finished goods meet the requirements the customers set. It also allows inspectors to issue certifications to suppliers and partners. Finally, StreamPay enables parties of a transaction to make policy decisions, and its smart contracts issue payments to suppliers when goods or services have been delivered, based on the terms of the smart contracts. The parties can pay in USD, Euros, or Cryptocurrencies, and the StreamPay wallet maintains the current local exchange rate. This provides users a worry-free payment experience that allows them to pay for small items without needing to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. 

Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO, and chairman of Epazz Inc., said, “We are excited about the launching of the StreamPay app by the end of the year. We believe this app will begin the process of building a company.”

About Epazz Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz Inc. is a provider of blockchain apps and a cloud-based software company specializing in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products include K9Sky.com kennel software and the Provitrac applicant tracking system.

