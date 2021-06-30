

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) (“COMPASS”), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, launched a new podcast today – “Everyone has a story: talking about mental health”.

The podcast will feature influential guests who will talk about their mental health journeys, share their personal stories, and discuss critical issues in mental health care, including compassion and patient access. Everyone has a story: talking about mental health aims to open up dialogue about mental health challenges, to reduce stigma and to secure better care for those who are suffering.

The first episode will feature mental health campaigner and former UK government health minister, Sir Norman Lamb, who is currently Chair of South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust and Chairman of the Children’s and Young People’s Mental Health Coalition in the UK. He joins COMPASS Pathways CEO and Co-founder George Goldsmith to talk about the experiences of dealing with mental health difficulties in their own families, the impact of COVID-19, and the challenges facing mental health care systems today.

Sir Norman Lamb said: “It’s really important to open up about mental health. Our family has been touched by mental ill health just like most families. Talking about our experiences makes it a little easier for others to seek help when they are worried about what’s going on in their head. I hope the podcast will contribute to this public discussion. We have made real progress over the last 10 years in reducing stigma relating to mental ill health but we still have a long way to go to complete the revolution!”

Episode two, to be released in July, will feature Grammy-award nominated singer, New York Times bestselling author and mental health advocate, Jewel, who will be talking about how she overcame her mental health challenges as a teenager, how she maintains her mental wellbeing today, and her Inspiring Children’s Foundation.

Jewel said: “As kids, we’re not taught mental hygiene and emotional hygiene in the same way that we’re taught, say, dental hygiene. And yet our teeth are nowhere near as important as learning how to curate our thoughts. We need to teach a new emotional language, one that will help children and young people to take charge of their own happiness. That starts by having the conversations and talking openly about mental health, as we’re doing through this podcast.”