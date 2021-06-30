Dr. Stephen Haworth Joins XORTX Management Team
CALGARY, Alberta, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX) (OTCQB: XRTXF), a pharmaceutical therapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce that Dr. Stephen Haworth will join the XORTX management team in the role of Chief Medical Officer.
Dr. Haworth will provide key leadership, strategy for the Company’s regulatory and clinical programs – XRx-008 for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (“ADPKD”) and XRx-101 – for acute kidney, cardiac, and multi-organ injury in individuals with COVID infection, as well as program development aspects of the Company’s activities and aid in the advancement of its two key programs. XORTX’s two key programs in ADPKD and the treatment acute injury due to coronavirus COVID-19 infection are advancing toward clinical trial initiation. In parallel with this progress, critical activities regarding drug licensing and commercialization will be a priority.
Dr. Haworth brings to XORTX 25+ years of successful global drug development and senior leadership in both start up and Fortune 500 pharmaceutical firms in both the US and Europe. Stephen has a broad clinical and regulatory experience that ranges from infectious disease through nephrology, cardiovascular disease and most recently on programs for treatment and prevention of SARS-CoV infection. He has held key roles in numerous FDA and EMA submissions and has been involved in several licensing and M&A transactions. Dr. Haworth holds a medical degree from University College Hospital Medical School, University of London having graduated with Honors.
Dr. Allen Davidoff stated, “The XORTX team and I are extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Stephen Haworth to the management team. Stephen is an experienced, high caliber individual with an exceptional track record of drug discovery/development in both large and small pharma programs. We welcome the opportunity to bring Dr. Haworth into our clinical stage small molecule drug development programs and I personally look forward to building a strong and growing working relationship with him on behalf of XORTX and patients with kidney disease.”
