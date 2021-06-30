Dr. Stephen Haworth Joins XORTX Management Team

● Dr. Haworth Appointed Chief Medical Officer ●

CALGARY, Alberta, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX) (OTCQB: XRTXF), a pharmaceutical therapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce that Dr. Stephen Haworth will join the XORTX management team in the role of Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Haworth will provide key leadership, strategy for the Company’s regulatory and clinical programs – XRx-008 for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (“ADPKD”) and XRx-101 – for acute kidney, cardiac, and multi-organ injury in individuals with COVID infection, as well as program development aspects of the Company’s activities and aid in the advancement of its two key programs. XORTX’s two key programs in ADPKD and the treatment acute injury due to coronavirus COVID-19 infection are advancing toward clinical trial initiation. In parallel with this progress, critical activities regarding drug licensing and commercialization will be a priority.