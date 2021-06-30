checkAd

Dr. Stephen Haworth Joins XORTX Management Team

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 13:00  |  42   |   |   

● Dr. Haworth Appointed Chief Medical Officer ●

CALGARY, Alberta, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX) (OTCQB: XRTXF), a pharmaceutical therapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce that Dr. Stephen Haworth will join the XORTX management team in the role of Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Haworth will provide key leadership, strategy for the Company’s regulatory and clinical programs – XRx-008 for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (“ADPKD”) and XRx-101 – for acute kidney, cardiac, and multi-organ injury in individuals with COVID infection, as well as program development aspects of the Company’s activities and aid in the advancement of its two key programs. XORTX’s two key programs in ADPKD and the treatment acute injury due to coronavirus COVID-19 infection are advancing toward clinical trial initiation. In parallel with this progress, critical activities regarding drug licensing and commercialization will be a priority.

Dr. Haworth brings to XORTX 25+ years of successful global drug development and senior leadership in both start up and Fortune 500 pharmaceutical firms in both the US and Europe. Stephen has a broad clinical and regulatory experience that ranges from infectious disease through nephrology, cardiovascular disease and most recently on programs for treatment and prevention of SARS-CoV infection. He has held key roles in numerous FDA and EMA submissions and has been involved in several licensing and M&A transactions. Dr. Haworth holds a medical degree from University College Hospital Medical School, University of London having graduated with Honors.

Dr. Allen Davidoff stated, “The XORTX team and I are extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Stephen Haworth to the management team. Stephen is an experienced, high caliber individual with an exceptional track record of drug discovery/development in both large and small pharma programs. We welcome the opportunity to bring Dr. Haworth into our clinical stage small molecule drug development programs and I personally look forward to building a strong and growing working relationship with him on behalf of XORTX and patients with kidney disease.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dr. Stephen Haworth Joins XORTX Management Team ● Dr. Haworth Appointed Chief Medical Officer ● CALGARY, Alberta, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX) (OTCQB: XRTXF), a pharmaceutical therapeutics company focused on developing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altimmune Announces Update on AdCOVID Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Nano Dimension Hires Amazon Executive as President of the Americas
Logiq Partners with Mentalku to Offer Mobile Payment Services to Millions of Driver License ...
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co. Launches Swifty Global and Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors
("OKYO" or the "Company") - OKYO Pharma Retains Ora Inc. to Perform Regulatory Development of ...
Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
Bayshore Petroleum Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction and Signing of ...
Approval of CN-KCS Voting Trust Is Essential Next Step for Shippers and Others to Have Their Say on ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus