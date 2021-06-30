Havila Shipping ASA Contract extensions with TotalEnergies EP Danmark for PSVs Havila Herøy and Havila Fanø Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 30.06.2021, 12:59 | 18 | 0 | 0 30.06.2021, 12:59 | TotalEnergies EP Danmark has exercised options for the PSV vessels Havila Herøy and Havila Fanø. The firm period is now until 1. December 2021 for Havila Fanø, with one month option remaining and until 1. January 2022 for Havila Herøy. Contacts:

CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722 CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706 This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



