Thailand BOI Approves Enhanced Incentives to Promote R&D and HRD, and to Attract Semiconductor Manufacturing, Digital Activities and Smart Packaging

BANGKOK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) at a meeting today approved a series of measures to encourage more investment in research and development (R&D) and engage the industry more actively in human resource development (HRD). Enhanced incentives are also offered to attract investment in the growing semiconductor, digital and packaging industries.

As Thailand is aspired to become more innovation-driven, private sector R&D plays a very significant role. In order to encourage companies to step up their R&D, the BOI has proposed to the board that projects that invest or spend at least 200 million baht or 1% of their total sales of the first 3 years be entitled to a longer tax breaks (maximum 13 years) with no corporate income tax exemption ceiling. The number of additional years of tax holidays depends on the amount of R&D spending/investment. Moreover, companies that participate in apprenticeship programs or spend on advanced technology training can also enjoy greater tax incentives.

"We see R&D and HRD being the most critical factors in strengthening the country's competitiveness", Ms Duangjai Asawachintachit, Secretary General of the BOI, said after the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha.

The Covid-19 crisis has further highlighted the importance of high technology and the digital economy, from the rising demand for electronics products of all sorts, to the increased usage of digital services and platforms. Amid the pandemic, the semiconductor industry has experienced demand hike and companies are looking for more resilience in the global supply chain. Thailand, with electronic products as the country's top export products, aims to attract more semiconductor manufacturing. Front-end capital and technology-intensive manufacturing such as wafer fabrication will be given 10-year tax holidays while advanced integrated circuits, IC substrate and printed circuit board projects with machinery investment of at least 1.5 billion baht will be offered 8-year tax break.

The BOI also approved a revamp of its promotion policy for businesses operating on the supply side of the digital economy by focusing on hiring and developing IT workforce as well as upgrading companies to relevant international standards. Companies applying for BOI privileges under the single reorganized category called "Development of Software, Digital Services Platform or Digital Content" will be eligible for 8-year tax holidays, with the yearly ceiling reflecting additional hiring of Thai IT personnel, training expenses and costs of international standard certifications, such as ISO 29110 and CMMI Level 2 and above.