checkAd

CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities

Autor: PLX AI
30.06.2021, 13:03  |  42   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – CureVac names Dr. Malte Greune as Chief Operating Officer and announces transition of Dr. Florian von der Mülbe to lead accelerated development of RNA Printer.
  • CureVac says Greune will head clinical and commercial manufacturing activities effective July 1
  • Greune joins CureVac with extensive experience in the global pharmaceutical industry, including manufacturing of vaccines and fill & finish of biologics after a career at Sanofi-Aventis
  • Greune will assume von der Mülbe's position on the Management Board
CureVac Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities (PLX AI) – CureVac names Dr. Malte Greune as Chief Operating Officer and announces transition of Dr. Florian von der Mülbe to lead accelerated development of RNA Printer.CureVac says Greune will head clinical and commercial manufacturing activities …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
Jeronimo Martins Says BlackRock Now Holds Over 2% of Voting Rights
Vestas Leads Copenhagen Blue Chips After Upgrade, Spanish Turbine Order
Grieg Seafood Sells Shetland Ops to SalMar / Leroy Seafood Venture
EDPR Says Ocean Winds Gets 25-Year CFD for 369.5 MW Offshore Projects in Poland
Evonik Raised to Buy from Hold at Kepler Cheuvreux
Vestas Gets 2 Wind Turbine Orders in USA Totaling 219 MW
Fuchs Petrolub Cut to Hold from Buy at Kepler Cheuvreux
Danske Bank, DSV, Sydbank Are Danish Stocks with Best Short-Term Potential, Handelsbanken Says
NKT Confirms Dogger Bank Contract for EUR 280 Million
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
Orphazyme Likely to Need to Raise Capital, Bank of America Says
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
BASF Expands Biopolymer Portfolio
Jeronimo Martins Says BlackRock Now Holds Over 2% of Voting Rights
Vestas Leads Copenhagen Blue Chips After Upgrade, Spanish Turbine Order
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
Orphazyme Likely to Need to Raise Capital, Bank of America Says
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
BASF Expands Biopolymer Portfolio
Jeronimo Martins Says BlackRock Now Holds Over 2% of Voting Rights
Titel
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
Bonheur's Fred Olsen Renewables to Buid with Vattenfall for Scotland Offshore Wind
Orphazyme Likely to Need to Raise Capital, Bank of America Says
STMicroelectronics and Renault to Cooperate on Power Electronics
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Telia Sells 49% of Finland & Norway Tower Business for EUR 1,524 Million
BASF Expands Biopolymer Portfolio
Jeronimo Martins Says BlackRock Now Holds Over 2% of Voting Rights

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel von Dr. Florian von der Mülbe zur beschleunigten Weiterentwicklung des The RNA Printer(R) bekannt (deutsch)
13:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel von Dr. Florian von der Mülbe zur beschleunigten Weiterentwicklung des The RNA Printer(R) bekannt
13:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: CureVac Announces Appointment of Dr. Malte Greune as Chief Operating Officer and Transition of Dr. Florian von der Mülbe to Lead Accelerated Development of The RNA Printer(R)
11:42 Uhr
Egbert Prior: Curevac mit Risiken und Nebenwirkungen
05:08 Uhr
Biotech&Pharma: Curevac, Cardiol Therapeutics, Morphosys – Hier geht es jetzt mächtig nach oben!
29.06.21
Meistgehandelte Aktien: Neu in den Smartbroker Top 10: Chinesischer Solar-Riese JinkoSolar mit 50 Prozent Plus in einer Woche
29.06.21
Maas zu Gesprächen über Patentschutz für Corona-Impfstoffe bereit
28.06.21
Curevac rechnet sehr bald mit Ergebnissen der finalen Impfstoffstudie
28.06.21
Aktien: Moderna will früher an Deutschland liefern – Aktie testet Rekordhoch
25.06.21
Aktien: Bafin nimmt Curevacs Kursabsturz ins Visier