checkAd

FREE NOW is the first mobility platform to integrate state weather data for individual recommendations

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
30.06.2021, 13:15  |  37   |   |   

Hamburg (ots) - Pilot starts by partnering with European Mobility Data Space to
implement data of meteorological services

FREE NOW, Europe's leading multi mobility platform, is cooperating with the
Mobility Data Space to implement real time third party weather data into its
app. By sharing data with external providers, FREE NOW will enable automated
smart mobility recommendations in combination with the local weather forecast
within the app.

The first pilot is now starting with Germany's National Meteorological Service,
but will also be available in other countries in the future. The overall goal is
to provide users with a recommendation of a weather matching mobility option in
order to improve their experience with FREE NOW. After all, eScooters and
eMopeds, for example, are more suited to sunny weather and taxis and PHVs are
more suited to rainy weather. Based on the weather data, FREE NOW can provide
its users with very specific recommendations for action for the journey from A
to B.

This use case is a pilot for FREE NOW but also the first live trial for the
Mobility Data Space. The following procedure will be tested in Germany from June
onwards and will be rolled out to other countries within later this year.

- FREE NOW receives data about the current weather conditions at the user's
locations, which will automatically be implemented into the app

- If the forecast predicts rain and the user opens the scooter tab, the app will
automatically send an in-app-message saying that the current weather predictions
are not ideal for a scooter ride. The app will then suggest booking a taxi or
car sharing vehicle.

- If, on the other hand, the sun is shining, we want to encourage the user to
switch to an environmentally friendly micro mobility vehicle in case the user is
about to book a taxi.

For FREE NOW this is only the first step when it comes to implementing smart
data sharing use cases for customers. The tool has the potential to contain even
more smart data, such as current traffic alerts, event tips or information on
the destination.

Dr. Tim Wiegels, Vice President of Data at FREE NOW , said: "The ultimate goal
is to provide each user with a tailored mobility offer. If, for example, there
is an 8 kilometre traffic jam, it is probably not advisable to use a car sharing
vehicle. Then it might make sense to alert the user to the nearest subway or the
e-scooter around the corner. If a user is going to the airport, the app might
suggest a mobility option that allows luggage, such as a taxi or a carsharing
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FREE NOW is the first mobility platform to integrate state weather data for individual recommendations Pilot starts by partnering with European Mobility Data Space to implement data of meteorological services FREE NOW, Europe's leading multi mobility platform, is cooperating with the Mobility Data Space to implement real time third party weather …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grenada, das Gewürz der Karibik, wird zur ersten "Kulinarischen Hauptstadt" der Welt ...
EU-Einwegplastikverbot: Mehrwegsystem VYTAL erhält das Umweltzeichen Blauer Engel von Bundesumweltministerin (FOTO)
Rogert & Ulbrich informiert zum Diesel-Abgasskandal: BGH verhandelt zu umstrittener Daimler-Abschalteinrichtung
Cynosure feiert 30 Jahre Innovation
Die Klima-Selbstverpflichtung des deutschen Finanzsektors hat viel in Bewegung gebracht - ...
Flucht nach vorn, Kommentar von Joachim Herr zu Knorr-Bremse
Commerzbank muss Vorfälligkeitsentschädigungen zurückzahlen / OLG Urteil nach ...
EANS-News: Wienerberger takes sustainability management to the next level - IMAGE
ProSiebenSat.1 investiert mit SevenGrowth in Fitness-Plattform Urban Sports Club
European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) and Pierre Fabre Partner to ...
Titel
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
European Parliament Member Isamil Ertug visits LKQ Europe's Logistics Operations in ...
Grenada, das Gewürz der Karibik, wird zur ersten "Kulinarischen Hauptstadt" der Welt ...
Erstes Security Token Offering in der deutschen Automobilbranche / Auto1 FinTech emittiert ...
Farasis Energy baut strategisches Netzwerk in Europa aus (FOTO)
Biofuels für den Klimaschutz: Belgischer Energie-Pionier und Marktführer Comfort Energie will nach Deutschland
Umfrage: Jeder Dritte kann sich Kryptowährungen als Anlageform zur Vermögensbildung vorstellen ...
Neu und größer: Der Uhrenhersteller NOMOS Glashütte war einer der Vorreiter, nun wird die ...
OPPO recolourises iconic tennis images to celebrate the return of Wimbledon
PHW-Gruppe begrüßt Vorstoß zum Ausbau der Haltungsstufe 3 für mehr Tierwohl ...
Titel
Wirtschaftlicher Mehrwert durch Prozessanalytik: Deloitte stellt erstmals den Global Process Mining Survey 2021 vor
Gold rund um die Uhr
Dental Direkt regelt Nachfolge mit HANNOVER Finanz
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
Blackstone Life Sciences, Cellex Cell Professionals und Intellia Therapeutics gründen neues ...
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
Toni Kroos bei "Die Höhle der Löwen" / Maschmeyer löst Versprechen ein: Weltstar kooperiert mit Startup Green MNKY (FOTO)
Cellforce Group GmbH: Joint Venture von Porsche und CUSTOMCELLS (FOTO)
Bewerbungsprozess neu gedacht: Finnischer Digital-Recruiter Jobilla löst den deutschen Fachkräftemangel (FOTO)
M3 Invests in Physicians Career Portal praktischArzt (FOTO)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Drei Viertel der 18- bis 64-Jährigen leben von ihrer eigenen Erwerbstätigkeit / Anteil ...
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:03 Uhr
Abaxx Provides Q2 Business Milestone and Regulatory Application Update in Preparation for Launch of the Abaxx Commodity Exchange
14:01 Uhr
Weniger Antibiotika bei Tieren in Lebensmittelherstellung verwendet
14:01 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares
14:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG: Veröffentlichung des Konzernabschlusses 2020 verschoben (deutsch)
14:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG: Publication of 2020 consolidated financial statements postponed
14:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG: Veröffentlichung des Konzernabschlusses 2020 verschoben
14:00 Uhr
Lauterbach: UEFA für den Tod von vielen Menschen verantwortlich
14:00 Uhr
Genoil Signs Agreement in Oman to Build First GHU Upgrader in Duqm Port
14:00 Uhr
Inspirato, The Innovative Luxury Travel Subscription Brand, To Be Publicly Listed Through A Merger With Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp.
14:00 Uhr
Grow Capital Inc (GRWC) Hires Two Senior Executives to Guide the Company's Newest Division, "PERA Administrators"