FREE NOW is the first mobility platform to integrate state weather data for individual recommendations

Hamburg (ots) - Pilot starts by partnering with European Mobility Data Space to

implement data of meteorological services



FREE NOW, Europe's leading multi mobility platform, is cooperating with the

Mobility Data Space to implement real time third party weather data into its

app. By sharing data with external providers, FREE NOW will enable automated

smart mobility recommendations in combination with the local weather forecast

within the app.



The first pilot is now starting with Germany's National Meteorological Service,

but will also be available in other countries in the future. The overall goal is

to provide users with a recommendation of a weather matching mobility option in

order to improve their experience with FREE NOW. After all, eScooters and

eMopeds, for example, are more suited to sunny weather and taxis and PHVs are

more suited to rainy weather. Based on the weather data, FREE NOW can provide

its users with very specific recommendations for action for the journey from A

to B.







Mobility Data Space. The following procedure will be tested in Germany from June

onwards and will be rolled out to other countries within later this year.



- FREE NOW receives data about the current weather conditions at the user's

locations, which will automatically be implemented into the app



- If the forecast predicts rain and the user opens the scooter tab, the app will

automatically send an in-app-message saying that the current weather predictions

are not ideal for a scooter ride. The app will then suggest booking a taxi or

car sharing vehicle.



- If, on the other hand, the sun is shining, we want to encourage the user to

switch to an environmentally friendly micro mobility vehicle in case the user is

about to book a taxi.



For FREE NOW this is only the first step when it comes to implementing smart

data sharing use cases for customers. The tool has the potential to contain even

more smart data, such as current traffic alerts, event tips or information on

the destination.



Dr. Tim Wiegels, Vice President of Data at FREE NOW , said: "The ultimate goal

is to provide each user with a tailored mobility offer. If, for example, there

is an 8 kilometre traffic jam, it is probably not advisable to use a car sharing

vehicle. Then it might make sense to alert the user to the nearest subway or the

e-scooter around the corner. If a user is going to the airport, the app might

vehicle. If a user is going to the airport, the app might
suggest a mobility option that allows luggage, such as a taxi or a carsharing



