Black Iron Retains Wood PLC To Complete Shymanivske Feasibility Study

With 40,000 professionals, across 60 countries, Wood is a global leader in consulting and engineering across energy and the built environment. Black Iron's Project will be led by Wood's Oakville, Ontario office and involve experts from their other offices located in FSU countries who have extensive relevant firsthand construction experience in the region.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Black Iron Inc. ("Black Iron" or the "Company") (TSX:BKI)(OTC PINK:BKIRF)(FRA:BIN) is pleased to announce that Wood PLC ("Wood") has initiated work on the completion of an updated Feasibility Study ("FS") for the Company's Shymanivske Iron Ore Project (the "Project") based on a phased buildout from 4Mtpa to 8Mtpa of premium 68% grade pellet feed. Wood's personnel have extensive experience in the development of major resources projects, spanning all facets of project management and engineering and a proven track record working efficiently in Former Soviet Union ("FSU") countries.

While Wood's team will be responsible for the overall feasibility study including the processing plant, cost estimate and economics analysis, they will be joined by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") who solely focus on the design and equipment selection of mining projects. Watts Griffis and McOuat ("WGM"), iron ore experts, will contribute to the geological sections of the study. WGM and P&E were involved in both of Black Iron's prior feasibility studies so know the Project very well which will save time.

Matt Simpson, President and CEO of Black Iron, commented, "This is an important milestone for Black Iron as completion of an updated feasibility study along with the currently ongoing environmental and social impact assessment are essential inputs to secure binding debt and royalty financing funds for Project construction."

Mr. Simpson continued, "Wood, P&E and WGM were selected based on a competitive bid process given the highly experience team members assigned to Black Iron's Project. In addition to their extensive technical expertise, majority of the team assigned have substantial experience developing and constructing projects in the FSU."

Scope of the Feasibility Study

The FS will build on the amended Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Shymanivske Iron Ore Deposit published in March 2020 with an effective date of November 21, 2017 (the "PEA"), which indicated the attractive technical and economic viability of the Project being constructed in a phased manner to reduce the time and initial cost for construction. The main purpose of the FS is to further refine the preferred mine to port flow sheet with an accuracy on both operating and capital costs estimates of +/- 15% in support of the due diligence undertaken by investors to enter into binding agreements to secure the capital required for Project construction.