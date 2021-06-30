checkAd

Osmotica Subsidiary RVL Pharmaceuticals, Focused on Eye Care and Ocular Aesthetics, Strengthens and Expands Leadership Team

BRIDGEWATER, NJ, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, today announced that J. Aaron Green will join the leadership team of RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“RVL”), the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary focused on eye care and ocular aesthetics, in the role of Vice President, Sales and Market Development, Aesthetics, effective July 6, 2021.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Aaron to the leadership team at RVL, as he will help expand and strengthen our organization during this time of what we believe will be unprecedented growth. Under the leadership of Ryan Bleeks, VP Sales, Eye Care, we recently completed the expansion of our eye care team and have now added another accomplished executive to the growing RVL organization,” said Brian Markison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Osmotica.

“I am excited to join RVL at this pivotal point in their evolution and partner with the rest of the team as we build a new market and bring this novel treatment to the millions of patients with droopy eyelids,” stated Mr. Green.

J. Aaron Green joins RVL with over 20 years of experience across eye care and medical aesthetics. Most recently, Mr. Green was a commercial leader at Galderma for eight years, with a track record of commercial success that spans both domestic and international initiatives. Prior to Galderma, Mr. Green held marketing and sales roles for Alcon Laboratories for 14 years, where he also led commercial operations of the pharmaceutical business in 31 domestic and international markets with over $250 million in annual revenue.

“This is yet another positive step for the organization as we continue to invest in the future of UPNEEQ and build a market in ocular aesthetics,” concluded Markison.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the Company’s ophthalmic subsidiary supporting UPNEEQ. Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC represents the Company’s diversified branded portfolio and Trigen Laboratories, LLC represents the Company’s non-promoted products, including complex generic formulations.

