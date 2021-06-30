Axcella Announces Initiation of EMMPOWER℠ Phase 2 Clinical Trial of AXA1665

“OHE is a condition that has devastating consequences for patients and families and places a substantial economic burden on the overall healthcare system,” said Andres Duarte-Rojo, M.D., M.S., Ph.D., Department of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at the University of Pittsburgh and the trial’s principal investigator. “Given the limitations of today’s standards of care and the lack of clinical development activity beyond ammonia-focused agents, it also is an area in dire need of medical innovation. In prior clinical studies, AXA1665 has demonstrated the potential to have a multifactorial benefit to patients inclusive of improvements in amino acid balancing, ammonia metabolism, muscle function and neurocognition. I look forward to investigating AXA1665’s ability to replicate these findings and reduce OHE events in EMMPOWER.”

Axcella (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced that it has activated initial clinical sites and patient screening for its global Phase 2 clinical trial of AXA1665, the company’s multi-targeted oral product candidate for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE).

Axcella has branded the Phase 2 trial EMMPOWER based on the potential for AXA1665, an EMM composition, to help patients, physicians and other caregivers overcome significant challenges associated with cirrhosis and OHE. This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center investigation will evaluate the efficacy and safety of AXA1665 in patients who have experienced at least one prior OHE event and have neurocognitive dysfunction at screening. Approximately 150 patients on lactulose ± rifaximin (stratified by rifaximin use) will be randomized 1:1 to receive either 53.8 grams per day of AXA1665 or a calorie-matched placebo in three divided doses for 24 weeks, with a four-week safety follow-up period.

“The initiation of EMMPOWER is an important milestone, ushering in an exciting new era of clinical development for Axcella as we seek to tackle a variety of complex diseases utilizing proprietary, multi-targeted EMM compositions,” said Bill Hinshaw, President and Chief Executive Officer of Axcella.

The EMMPOWER trial will be conducted globally at more than 70 clinical sites with a primary endpoint assessing the proportion of patients with a ≥2 point increase in the psychometric hepatic encephalopathy score (PHES) after the 24-week treatment period. The trial’s key secondary endpoints will focus on the proportion of patients experiencing an OHE breakthrough event and time to first OHE breakthrough event, including time to hospitalization. Other secondary endpoints include changes in physical function, including the liver frailty index, and patient-reported outcomes. Measures of circulating ammonia, amino acid profile, and inflammation-related markers will also be included as endpoints.