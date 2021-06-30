Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 2b Study of Investigational ARO-ANG3 for Treatment of Mixed Dyslipidemia

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced that it has dosed the first patient in AROANG3-2001, a Phase 2b clinical study of ARO-ANG3, the company’s investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic being developed as a treatment for patients with mixed dyslipidemia.

Javier San Martin, M.D., chief medical officer at Arrowhead, said: “By inhibiting ANGPTL3, Arrowhead’s investigational ARO-ANG3 is designed to reduce triglycerides and LDL cholesterol in patients with mixed dyslipidemia. Patients with persistently elevated triglycerides and LDL cholesterol may have a higher risk of atherosclerosis progression and cardiovascular events, which are major causes of death. The Phase 2b AROANG3-2001 clinical study will evaluate safety and efficacy, and identify an optimal dose and dosing regimen of ARO-ANG3 to be assessed in future late-stage clinical studies.”