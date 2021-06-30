Parsons to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 4, 2021

CENTREVILLE, Va., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) will release second quarter 2021 financial results before the markets open on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss its earnings results and strategic corporate initiatives.

Access to a webcast of the live conference call can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of the company's website (www.parsons.com). Participants should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the live event to download and install any necessary audio software.