ePlay Announces 100,000 App Downloads in 100 Days

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc . (CSE:EPY) (OTC PINK:EPYFF) (FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced it has surpassed 100,000 downloads of game titles featuring Howie Mandel. The results are expected to accelerate as additional marketing, cross-marketing, new titles, and new monetization channels are layered into early success.

The number one downloaded ePlay game from April to June on Google Play Store, with over 30,000 downloads, is Outbreak - a match-3 mini-game that is similar to Tetris. The number one downloaded ePlay game from the Apple App Store was its augmented reality basketball title SwishAR, with just under 30,000 downloads. The number one title overall was Howie Go Viral with 34,000 downloads on Google Play and Apple App Store.

Just three of eleven ePlay titles served up nearly 95,000 ePlay downloads as the company looks to take this marketing success and apply it to game apps already available such as ePlay's eSports (ES) series and upcoming titles Fan Freak and Klocked.

"ePlay and its subsidiary Mobovivo has helped ESPN, Sony Pictures, Time Warner Cable Sportsnet, and others get millions of downloads," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "With over 100,000 downloads in 100 days, ePlay is now on its way to millions of downloads for Howie's Games, Klocked, and Fan Freak."

This week the company also announced the first beta release of Klocked with virtual courses in Boston, Toronto, California, Tennessee, Chicago, New York, London, and Paris. With Klocked, runners can customize their avatars, share their runs, upload to Strava, and run under the Eiffel Tower or by the London Eye. The website at Klocked.me continues to accept early access participants. Race organizers , charities , and brands are also eligible for early access to see how Klocked can help their organizations drive human performance, donations, and revenues.

ePlay's mobile games and virtual worlds include Howie Mandel's Howie's Games , Robert Horry's Big Shot Basketball , and ePlay's running app, Klocked .

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.me , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's eSports (ES) games and Fan Freak app bring fantasy sports, single-game sports betting, and mobile gaming together for users to build epic streaks, compete head-to-head, and compete for cash.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android

Outbreak ES - iOS

Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android

SwishAR ES - iOS

SwishAR - iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android

Big Swish - iOS / Android

Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

Sign up for early access to Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me

Sign up for early access to Fan Freak Sports App

