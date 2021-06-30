checkAd

Recruiter.com Announces Pricing of Upsized $12.0 Million Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing

Autor: Accesswire
30.06.2021, 13:30  |  40   |   |   

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com" or the "Company"), an on-demand recruiting platform, today announced the pricing of its public offering of 2,400,000 units at a price to the public of $5.00 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $5.50 per share. The Common Stock and Warrants are immediately separable from the units and will be issued separately. The Warrants are exercisable immediately, expire five years from the date of issuance and will have an exercise price of $5.50 per share.

The Common Stock and Warrants have been approved to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "RCRT" and "RCRTW," respectively, and are expected to begin trading on June 30, 2021. The Company expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $12.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

Shape Description automatically generated with medium confidence
Foto: Accesswire

In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 360,000 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase 360,000 shares of Common Stock, or any combination thereof, to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Company intends to use the proceeds to invest in sales and marketing efforts for its on-demand recruiting software subscription tools and services, strategic acquisitions and related expenses, and general working capital.

Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The offering is expected to close on July 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") declared effective a registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities on June 29, 2021. A final prospectus relating to this offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC at 30 Broad Street / FLR. 11, New York, Ny 10004 attn: Operations. Investors may also obtain these documents at no cost by visiting the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov.

