BAT Rallies At Speed To Support Tomorrowland

LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BAT has announced it is continuing its support for the music and events industry and its partner Tomorrowland by donating its spot on the McLaren F1 cars to feature the Belgian dance music festival's logo. The company is reinvesting in Tomorrowland to help champion up-and-coming music talent and to encourage ongoing support for the live music and events industries.

To continue its support of the live music and events industry, BAT is raising awareness of Tomorrowland's digital festival – Tomorrowland Around the World (July 16th - 17th), handing over its coveted spot on the McLaren F1 cars to the festival's logo, which will feature during the Austrian Grand Prix on July 4th. The move also marks the first time that a music festival will be featured on a Formula 1 car.