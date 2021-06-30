checkAd

B&W SolveBright Technology Designed to Deliver Economical and Efficient CO2 Capture Across Range of Industries

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 13:30  |  21   |   |   

Babcock & Wilcox ("B&W") (NYSE: BW), a leading innovator in clean energy technologies, is ready to provide its SolveBrightTM post-combustion regenerable solvent based solution to help customers reduce carbon dioxide emissions from industrial and utility plants and other facilities.

SolveBrightTM technology is part of B&W’s complete suite of ClimateBrightTM decarbonization technologies and was developed by B&W in conjunction with university researchers. This solvent-based post-combustion capture process can be designed to be flexible with a variety of solvents, or it can be optimized to a specific solvent, depending on customers’ needs.

“B&W is focused on providing leadership and advocacy for decarbonization and providing effective solutions to help our customers reduce greenhouse gases,” said B&W Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Young. “Our SolveBright technology is an efficient and economical way to combat CO2 emissions from industrial and utility processes and we’re excited about its potential application in a wide variety of industries.”

“B&W also has developed technologies to generate hydrogen and produce clean energy from hydrogen fuel, as well as technologies that inherently produce concentrated CO2 for utilization or storage. B&W’s diverse ClimateBrightTM suite of technologies has a wide range of applications across many industries, such as carbon black manufacturing, cement, energy production, food manufacturing, oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, and steel,” Young said.

B&W’s ClimateBrightTM solutions include:

  • BrightLoopTM technology to produce hydrogen, steam or syngas from a variety of fuels or feedstocks while isolating CO2 for storage or other industrial purposes
  • SolveBrightTM regenerable solvent technology for post combustion carbon capture
  • OxyBrightTM combustion process using oxygen instead of air, which is applicable for new and retrofit applications
  • BrightGenTM hydrogen combustion technology

To learn more about B&W’s ClimateBrightTM decarbonization technologies, visit babcock.com/decarbonization.

About Babcock & Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the potential commercial opportunities for its SolveBrightTM technology. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

B&W SolveBright Technology Designed to Deliver Economical and Efficient CO2 Capture Across Range of Industries Babcock & Wilcox ("B&W") (NYSE: BW), a leading innovator in clean energy technologies, is ready to provide its SolveBrightTM post-combustion regenerable solvent based solution to help customers reduce carbon dioxide emissions from industrial and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Ameriprise Financial Announces $8.0 Billion Fixed Annuity Reinsurance Transaction with Global ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Moderna Provides a Clinical Update on the Neutralizing Activity of its COVID-19 Vaccine on Emerging ...
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Accenture Acquires Bionic to Help Brands Drive Customer Growth and Innovation
Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Pending Sale to Centuri Group, Inc.
2020 ISG Provider Lens Positions DXC Technology as Leader in Insurance Business Process Outsourcing ...
Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.06.21
B&W Renewable Receives Limited Notice to Proceed for Engineering Portion of $24 Million Waste-to-Energy Project in Europe
04.06.21
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Announces Agreement to Exchange $73 Million of Secured Term Debt for Preferred Stock