B&W SolveBright Technology Designed to Deliver Economical and Efficient CO2 Capture Across Range of Industries

SolveBright TM technology is part of B&W’s complete suite of ClimateBright TM decarbonization technologies and was developed by B&W in conjunction with university researchers. This solvent-based post-combustion capture process can be designed to be flexible with a variety of solvents, or it can be optimized to a specific solvent, depending on customers’ needs.

Babcock & Wilcox ("B&W") (NYSE: BW), a leading innovator in clean energy technologies, is ready to provide its SolveBright TM post-combustion regenerable solvent based solution to help customers reduce carbon dioxide emissions from industrial and utility plants and other facilities.

“B&W is focused on providing leadership and advocacy for decarbonization and providing effective solutions to help our customers reduce greenhouse gases,” said B&W Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Young. “Our SolveBright technology is an efficient and economical way to combat CO 2 emissions from industrial and utility processes and we’re excited about its potential application in a wide variety of industries.”

“B&W also has developed technologies to generate hydrogen and produce clean energy from hydrogen fuel, as well as technologies that inherently produce concentrated CO 2 for utilization or storage. B&W’s diverse ClimateBrightTM suite of technologies has a wide range of applications across many industries, such as carbon black manufacturing, cement, energy production, food manufacturing, oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, and steel,” Young said.

B&W’s ClimateBrightTM solutions include:

BrightLoop TM technology to produce hydrogen, steam or syngas from a variety of fuels or feedstocks while isolating CO 2 for storage or other industrial purposes

To learn more about B&W’s ClimateBrightTM decarbonization technologies, visit babcock.com/decarbonization.

About Babcock & Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the potential commercial opportunities for its SolveBrightTM technology. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

