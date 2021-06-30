checkAd

Exela Technologies Announces Completion of $100 million at-the-market Program and Enters into New $150 Million Program

IRVING, Texas, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“XELA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:XELA) announced today that it has completed its $100 million at-the-market equity program announced on May 27, 2021.

In addition, Exela has entered into an additional $150 million at-the-market equity program. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the purchase or retirement of debt and/or general corporate purposes, including funding of its development programs, commercial planning and sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, acquisition or licensing of additional product candidates or businesses or working capital.

The offering of these securities is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which was initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 3, 2021, and declared effective by the SEC on May 12, 2021. The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. A copy of the prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to these securities may be obtained, when available, from the website of the SEC at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting: B. Riley Securities, Inc., 1300 17th Street North, Suite 1300, Arlington, Virginia 22209, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: prospectuses@brileyfin.com, Telephone: (703) 312-9580, or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 6th Floor, New York, New York, 10022, Email: prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune 100.

