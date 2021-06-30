checkAd

Sparton Resources Inc. Announces Possible China Ban on Lithium Based Large Scale Energy Storage Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 13:30  |  35   |   |   

Media Reports Highlight Energy Storage Market

TORONTO and ONTARIO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparton Resources Inc. (TSXV: SRI) ("Sparton" or the "Company") reported today on recent media articles related to large scale energy storage systems (“ESS”) and energy storage technology.

The Company currently owns, through its subsidiary VanSpar Mining Inc., a 9.8% equity interest in VRB Energy Inc. (“VRB”) a leading manufacturer of vanadium flow batteries for large scale energy storage related to clean renewable electricity generation. (See Sparton News Release dated March 16, 2021).

Possible Ban on Lithium Based Large Scale ESS in China

As reported on June 25, 2021, by the Chinese Media Group “Caixing” and UK based “Energy Storage Publishing”, “China is on the verge of banning the use of second-life lithium-ion batteries in large-scale energy storage systems (ESS) amid a spate of fires this year”.

In January, an explosion at a China recycling plant owned by lithium-ion battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) killed one person and injured 19 more.

In April, two firefighters died when they were putting out a fire in an energy storage power station in Fengtai District of Beijing, according to the China Daily news outlet.

The halt is expected to continue until a “breakthrough in battery consistency management technology and a sound power battery performance testing and evaluation system” is developed” according to Caixing,

The ceasing of lithium secondary battery use follows the National Energy Administration issuance of a draft report entitled ‘Regulations for the Management of New Energy Storage Projects’ on June 22, 2021.

Vanadium flow batteries produced by VRB which are an alternative ESS technology to lithium, are not explosive or a fire hazard, and are fully recyclable.

Please see the link below for his information.

https://www.bestmag.co.uk/content/china-verge-banning-large-scale-esss ...

Recent ESS Research Report

On June 21,2021, Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd., an Asian based research group, released a comprehensive report (“Battery Energy Storage Market, 2020-2027 by Fortune Business Insight”) mentioning key players in the ESS space and projecting that these companies could generate up to US$19.7 billion of energy storage business by the year 2027. The report also mentions VRB as one of the leading players and comments on the slowdown in the industry due to the Covid 19 pandemic situation which is now easing.    The report provides a detailed analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact ESS growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different geographic regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships and collaborations that will further contribute to the market growth.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sparton Resources Inc. Announces Possible China Ban on Lithium Based Large Scale Energy Storage Systems Media Reports Highlight Energy Storage MarketTORONTO and ONTARIO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sparton Resources Inc. (TSXV: SRI) ("Sparton" or the "Company") reported today on recent media articles related to large scale energy storage …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altimmune Announces Update on AdCOVID Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Nano Dimension Hires Amazon Executive as President of the Americas
Logiq Partners with Mentalku to Offer Mobile Payment Services to Millions of Driver License ...
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co. Launches Swifty Global and Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors
("OKYO" or the "Company") - OKYO Pharma Retains Ora Inc. to Perform Regulatory Development of ...
Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
Bayshore Petroleum Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction and Signing of ...
Approval of CN-KCS Voting Trust Is Essential Next Step for Shippers and Others to Have Their Say on ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus