Nicole Zheng Elevated to Minim President

Original Minim Founding Team Member Will Focus on Growth and Retain CMO Responsibilities

MANCHESTER, NH, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Minim, Inc. (OTCQB: MINM), the creator of innovative internet access products under the globally-recognized Motorola brand, today announced the elevation of Nicole Zheng to President per unanimous Board action. As President & CMO, Zheng will take a broader leadership role in company management while also retaining her existing responsibilities leading the company's marketing operations. Zheng will continue to report to Gray Chynoweth, Minim Chief Executive Officer.

“Nicole has been pivotal in driving our three consecutive quarters of record-breaking revenue growth,” said Chynoweth. “Nicole designed the go-to-market strategy that created traction for our software with more than 100 ISPs and now leading retailers. She built a marketing team that has propelled Minim’s products to category leaders on Amazon— more than doubling our historic Amazon Prime Day performance just last week.”

Zheng was a member of the founding team of the original Minim, prior to the merger between Minim, Inc. and Zoom Telephonics, Inc. She has served as the combined company's CMO since the merger.

“Behind the scenes, Nicole has reached across departments and proved to be a multiplier on any initiative she touches,” Chynoweth added. “With her former life as an engineer and experience as an operator, Nicole’s support is in high demand across the management team. Everyone on the team is eager to partner with her on what’s next.”

Zheng is an accomplished marketing and business leader. She was recognized by Entrepreneur as a Top Female Founder in the United States (2020) and is an Advising CMO to deep tech startup Aliro Quantum. Prior to Minim, Zheng was Chief Marketing Officer at cloud software companies Antidote Technologies and OnSIP (ACQ: Intrado). She is a former board member of Alliance of Channel Women, a nonprofit that supports women in the telecom and broadband services sectors. Zheng holds a B.S. in Materials Science Engineering and a B.S. in Engineering and Public Policy from Carnegie Mellon University, as well as business certifications from The Wharton School Online.