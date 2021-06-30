checkAd

Progenity Announces Appointment of Surbhi Sarna to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, announced the appointment of Surbhi Sarna to its board of directors effective July 1, 2021. Ms. Surbhi’s medical device experience and her focus on development of strategic partnerships will prove valuable as the company advances its innovation pipeline.

“As part of our strategic transformation, we are sharpening our focus on efforts to develop the drug discovery and delivery systems of the future. We are delighted that Surbhi Sarna has agreed to join the Progenity Board of Directors to support these efforts,” said Harry Stylli, Ph.D., CEO, Chairman of the Board, and co-founder of Progenity. “Surbhi’s expertise with the development of FDA-approved medical technologies and her strategic insight will be advantageous as we advance our diagnostic and therapeutic platforms towards the clinic and on to commercialization.”

Surbhi Sarna founded nVision Medical in 2011, where as CEO, she led the company to develop a first-of-its-kind microcatheter for the detection of ovarian cancer. Following acquisition by Boston Scientific in 2018, Surbhi led the commercial effort of the nVision technology at Boston Scientific until 2020. Prior to the founding of nVision, Ms. Sarna held roles in healthcare engineering at BioCardia and Abbott Vascular.

“Progenity’s innovative therapeutics and diagnostics programs show substantial promise to change the existing paradigms for diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and the systemic delivery of biologics,” said Ms. Sarna. “I am excited to contribute strategic insight in support of the clinical and regulatory development of Progenity’s novel drug-device combinations.”

Ms. Sarna is currently a Visiting Partner at Y Combinator, and is a board member of Penumbra, Inc., serving on its audit committee and nominating and corporate governance committee. She is also on the board of trustees at Astia, an organization committed to leveling the playing field by providing access to capital and networks to women entrepreneurs. She is an inventor of numerous patented technologies and has received many awards and recognitions, including the Forbes 30 Under 30 list (2014), the Inc. Magazine Female Founders 100 list (2019), the MD+DI MedTech 30 Under 30 list (2016), MedTech Women’s Ferolyn Powell Leadership Award (2018), and the Fogarty Institute’s Company of the Year Award (2018). She received a Bachelor of Science in Molecular and Cell Biology from the University of California, Berkeley.

