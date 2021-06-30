checkAd

DraftKings and Division on Addiction at Cambridge Health Alliance to Pioneer Comprehensive Responsible Gaming Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 13:30  |  36   |   |   

Harvard Medical School Affiliate’s Scope Includes, Staff Training, Strategic Consulting and Research

BOSTON, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced that they have entered into a strategic consulting agreement with the Division on Addiction (Division) at Cambridge Health Alliance, affiliated with Harvard Medical School. In coordination with the DraftKings Responsible Gaming team, the Division will create an innovative systems-based safer play approach to training employees across the business in responsible gaming, including a logic model, conceptual map, needs assessment schedule, and evaluation plan. Systems-based safer play describes a method that includes approaches to training, business practices, and player resources that recognize and respond to the larger context of the gaming environment and its interacting elements.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with the Division on Addiction at Cambridge Health Alliance to expand our research-driven approach to responsible gaming,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings’ co-founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board. “Evidence-based and data driven strategies, created in coordination with CHA’s premier researchers, will enhance our player safety policies, product tools and employee trainings.”

In 2016, the Division pursued research on daily fantasy sports play enjoying unfettered access to anonymized DraftKings customer data to better understand responsible play. This research collaboration yielded academic presentations at international conferences and peer-reviewed articles published in Computers in Human Behavior, Journal of Gambling Studies, Journal of Sport & Social Issues, and Psychology of Addictive Behaviors, which offered seminal observations of daily fantasy sports play. In addition, the collaboration provided feedback opportunities to DraftKings to aid in the company’s commitment to providing a safe environment for its players.

“We look forward to continuing our engagement with DraftKings on these strategic consulting, training, and dissemination activities and believe that this work will break new ground in responsible gaming,” said Debi LaPlante, PhD, Principal Investigator, Director of the Division, and Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. “Sharing scientific knowledge with DraftKings to advance new responsible business processes will help players at risk of gaming-related problems. With the rapid expansion of sports betting across the United States, this is the perfect time to build actionable and evidence-based strategies for DraftKings.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DraftKings and Division on Addiction at Cambridge Health Alliance to Pioneer Comprehensive Responsible Gaming Program Harvard Medical School Affiliate’s Scope Includes, Staff Training, Strategic Consulting and ResearchBOSTON, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced that they have entered into a strategic consulting …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altimmune Announces Update on AdCOVID Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Nano Dimension Hires Amazon Executive as President of the Americas
Logiq Partners with Mentalku to Offer Mobile Payment Services to Millions of Driver License ...
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co. Launches Swifty Global and Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors
("OKYO" or the "Company") - OKYO Pharma Retains Ora Inc. to Perform Regulatory Development of ...
Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
Bayshore Petroleum Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction and Signing of ...
Approval of CN-KCS Voting Trust Is Essential Next Step for Shippers and Others to Have Their Say on ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus