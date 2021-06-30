Cytokinetics Announces Additional Results From GALACTIC-HF Presented at the European Society of Cardiology Heart Failure 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that additional results from GALACTIC-HF ( G lobal A pproach to L owering A dverse C ardiac Outcomes T hrough I mproving C ontractility in H eart F ailure) were presented at Heart Failure 2021, an International Congress of the European Society of Cardiology, including a prespecified subgroup analysis of the influence of atrial fibrillation or flutter (AFF) on the treatment effect of omecamtiv mecarbil in a Late Breaking Clinical Trial Session. Other analyses were presented in the Clinical Trial Updates Session related to which patients in GALACTIC-HF achieved an increased treatment effect with omecamtiv mecarbil.

“These new analyses add to other data from GALACTIC-HF underscoring that patients with markers of more severe heart failure derived greater treatment benefit from omecamtiv mecarbil,” said Fady I. Malik, M.D., Ph.D., Cytokinetics’ Executive Vice President of Research & Development. “Many patients with severe heart failure still remain at risk, despite available guideline-directed therapy. Omecamtiv mecarbil may offer a new treatment option for these more severe heart failure patients who are also in greatest need.”

GALACTIC-HF: Patients Without Atrial Fibrillation or Flutter Have Increased Treatment Effect with Omecamtiv Mecarbil

Scott Solomon, M.D., the Edward D. Frohlich Distinguished Chair, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School and Director of Noninvasive Cardiology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, presented additional analyses from GALACTIC-HF assessing how baseline AFF in patients impacted the effectiveness of omecamtiv mecarbil in GALACTIC-HF. Of the 8,256 patients enrolled in GALACTIC-HF, 2,245 patients (27%) had AFF at baseline; these patients were older, more likely to be randomized as inpatients, had a higher New York Heart Association (NYHA) class and had higher NT-proBNP compared to patients without AFF. The effect of treatment with omecamtiv mecarbil on the primary composite endpoint of heart failure events (heart failure hospitalization and other urgent treatment for heart failure) or cardiovascular (CV) death was greater in patients without baseline AFF compared to those patients with AFF at baseline (interaction p=0.012). Importantly, the modification of the treatment effect by AFF was concentrated in patients with AFF using digoxin (n=692) with minimal evidence of effect modification in patients with AFF not using digoxin (n=1553). Digoxin did not modify the treatment effect of omecamtiv mecarbil in patients without AFF. These findings suggest caution should be exercised when treating patients with AFF using both digoxin and omecamtiv mecarbil. Interestingly, given prior observations of the positive impact of omecamtiv mecarbil on left atrial function, an exploratory analysis from GALACTIC-HF indicated fewer serious adverse events of atrial fibrillation in patients without AFF at baseline in patients treated with omecamtiv mecarbil compared to placebo (55 events in 2,974 patients treated with omecamtiv mecarbil vs. 78 events in 3,013 patients treated with placebo, p=0.046).