checkAd

Dynacor Announces Shareholders Annual Meeting Voting Results and Appoints Expert Geologist and Former Gold Mine Manager Eddy Canova to Advisory Committee

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 13:30  |  34   |   |   

MONTREAL, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX-DNG) (Dynacor or the "Corporation"), an international gold ore industrial corporation servicing ASMs (artisanal and small-scale miners), today announced the final results of its AGM (annual general meeting) of shareholders held on June 17, 2021.

A total of 18,775,708 shares representing 48.27% of the Corporation’s common shares outstanding were represented at the meeting. Dynacor’s shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting as follows:

Election of Directors

Based on the proxies received and the votes on a show of hands, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders’ meeting, with the following results tabulated on the total votes for each proposal.

Phillipe Chave 17,231,204 (99.51%), Roger Demers 17,193,065 (99.29%), Réjean Gourde 12,082,673 (69.78%), Pierre Lépine 10,219,613 (59.02%), Jean Martineau 17,186,551 (99.25%), Rocio Rodriguez-Perrot 17,231,813 (99.51%) and Isabel Rocha 17,221,860 (99.45%).

Appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, LLP as auditors of the Corporation

The Corporation also reports that the re-appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, LLP as auditors for the Corporation was approved by a majority of 18,594,510 votes (99.03%) of shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting.

Amendment of the Corporation Stock Option Plan

A resolution to approve the amendment to the Stock Option Plan to replenish 983,250 previously granted and exercised options was approved by 7,319,680 (50.14%) votes from disinterested shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

Deferred Share Units

The resolution to approve an amendment to the Corporation’s deferred share unit plan to increase the maximum number of common shares issuable under such plan from 500,000 to 1,000,000 was approved by 7,629,680 (52.26%) disinterested shareholder votes present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

Advisory Committee Appointment

Jean Martineau, President and CEO, states: “First, on my behalf and behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Eddy Canova for his helpful contributions and guidance throughout his tenure as a director over the last twelve years. Second, he was instrumental in advancing our surface and underground developments at our gold project, Tumipampa, and his in the field analysis of our new ASM developments in Senegal. Finally, while we will all miss his absence from the Board, we are pleased that Eddy will continue to play an important role in Dynacor by joining our advisory committee.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dynacor Announces Shareholders Annual Meeting Voting Results and Appoints Expert Geologist and Former Gold Mine Manager Eddy Canova to Advisory Committee MONTREAL, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX-DNG) (Dynacor or the "Corporation"), an international gold ore industrial corporation servicing ASMs (artisanal and small-scale miners), today announced the final results of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altimmune Announces Update on AdCOVID Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Nano Dimension Hires Amazon Executive as President of the Americas
Logiq Partners with Mentalku to Offer Mobile Payment Services to Millions of Driver License ...
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co. Launches Swifty Global and Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors
("OKYO" or the "Company") - OKYO Pharma Retains Ora Inc. to Perform Regulatory Development of ...
Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
Bayshore Petroleum Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction and Signing of ...
Approval of CN-KCS Voting Trust Is Essential Next Step for Shippers and Others to Have Their Say on ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus