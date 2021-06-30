SIGA Supplies TPOXX (Tecovirimat) as Compassionate Treatment for Monkeypox Case in the United Kingdom

SIGA has previously provided TPOXX on a named patient basis for the treatment of several cases of adverse events from vaccination with or accidental exposure to vaccinia virus, as well as to treat several patients infected with cowpox and a recent laboratory acquired vaccinia virus infection. One of these cases was recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine, where TPOXX was used to treat a patient in London, UK, infected with cowpox 1 . In 2020, SIGA submitted an application for marketing authorization to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that includes a broader label indication including the treatment of orthopox indications, including monkeypox, cowpox, and vaccinia complications in addition to smallpox. Approval is expected in late 2021 or early 2022.

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) (NASDAQ: SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market, today announced that it provided TPOXX (tecovirimat) to Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, in the United Kingdom (UK). TPOXX, which is approved in the United States for the treatment of smallpox, was delivered to Liverpool for compassionate treatment for a patient confirmed to be infected with monkeypox.

“As we undergo regulatory review in the EU and Canada for an expanded label for TPOXX, we continue to provide TPOXX as a compassionate use treatment for monkeypox, cowpox, and vaccinia complications,” said Phil Gomez, CEO of SIGA Technologies, “It is becoming clear TPOXX will be an important tool to treat these diseases throughout the world, and we are committed to expanding our regulatory approvals and provide access for patients.”

Monkeypox is a contagious disease caused by infection with monkeypox virus, a virus closely related to variola virus, which causes smallpox. Monkeypox is characterized by severe flu-like symptoms and a rash of pus-filled pocks that may cover the whole body. The rash may not occur until approximately two weeks after exposure to the virus, making it difficult to diagnose initially, and the disease may last nearly a month in total if not fatal. Almost all infections are contracted by exposure to infected animals, although person-to-person transmission is possible. Most cases occur in Central and West African countries where it is endemic, but infections have been documented outside of Africa; in the United States in 2003, UK (2018, 2019), and Israel (2018). The incidence of disease is likely to continue to increase, both within Africa and elsewhere, as protective immunity in the population decreases. This decreased immunity is due in part to cessation of vaccination following eradication of smallpox in 1980, which had provided some degree of cross-reactive immunity to monkeypox.