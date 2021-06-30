checkAd

OpGen Announces Prospective Clinical Data from Unyvero LRT BAL and Acuitas AMR Gene Panel for Isolates Data Presented at World Microbe Forum

- Unyvero studies demonstrated potential for therapy adjustment in 42% to 53% of patients with results available 1 to 2 days faster

- Acuitas AMR Gene Panel for Isolates (RUO) studies demonstrate potential in infection control and prevention

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, today announced prospective clinical data on the Unyvero LRT BAL presented during a webinar held on June 29, 2021, and data presented at the virtual World Microbe Forum, June 20-24, 2021.

The webinar titled “One Academic Medical Center's Experience with the Unyvero Multiplex Platform for Testing Bronchoalveolar Lavage Fluids: Analytical and Clinical Assessment” studied patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) for whom bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) specimen was ordered for diagnostic purpose and prospectively evaluated with the Unyvero LRT BAL panel in conjunction with quantitative bacterial culture and antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST). Results from the Unyvero panel were communicated to the team of primary providers and the infectious disease pharmacist, who is a member of the antimicrobial stewardship program (ASP). The clinical impact of the Unyvero results on antibiotic stewardship and patient management were discussed and acted upon in real-time, enabling earlier adjustment of antimicrobial therapy in 53% of cases. De-escalation occurred in 33% of patients, and 20% of patients had an escalation. Changes in therapy occurred significantly faster with the Unyvero LRT BAL, on average 21 hours faster, compared to when conventional AST result was available.

Presented jointly by Dr. James W. Snyder, Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Louisville, and Dr. Wes Hoffmann, Infectious Disease Pharmacist, University of Louisville Health System, Louisville, KY, they reported Unyvero results had 99.2% overall concordance for organism targets and 90% agreement for resistance genes when compared to bacterial quantitative culture and phenotypic susceptibility testing. In addition to the excellent concordance, Unyvero had more detections for organisms that are known causative agents of pneumonia such as S. aureus, E. coli, K. pneumoniae, H. influenzae and Citrobacter that were missed by culture.

