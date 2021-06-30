Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Release Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 12th to discuss the results of the quarter. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-407-2988 (201-389-0923 for international callers) and provide access code 13721027. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the Events section of the Company's investor relations website and can be accessed directly via the following link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/hls/mediaframe/4 ... .

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT ) (TSX: HSM ) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that second quarter of fiscal year 2021 financial results will be released after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 877-660-6853 (201-612-7415 for international callers); access code 13721027. The webcast will be archived on the Events section of the Company’s investor relations website.

