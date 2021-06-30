Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Release Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021

checkAd

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that second quarter of fiscal year 2021 financial results will be released after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 12th to discuss the results of the quarter. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-407-2988 (201-389-0923 for international callers) and provide access code 13721027. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the Events section of the Company's investor relations website and can be accessed directly via the following link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/hls/mediaframe/4 ....

For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 877-660-6853 (201-612-7415 for international callers); access code 13721027. The webcast will be archived on the Events section of the Company’s investor relations website.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNSTM). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Treatment

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNSTM) is an innovative non-surgical device, inclusive of a controller and mouthpiece, which delivers electrical stimulation to the surface of the tongue to provide treatment of gait deficit. The PoNS device is indicated for use in the United States as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (“MS”) and is to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over by prescription only. It is authorized for sale in Canada as a class II, non-implantable, medical device intended as a short term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from MS, and chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (“mmTBI”) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. PoNS is an investigational medical device in the European Union (“EU”) and Australia (“AUS”). It is currently under premarket review by the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration.

Investor Relations Contact:

Westwicke on behalf of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Jack Powell, Vice President

investorrelations@heliusmedical.com





