Enlight to acquire 90% of U.S. Renewable Energy Company, Clenera, at a company value of US$ 433 million

30.06.2021, 13:40  |  20   |   |   

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Enlight Renewable Energy LTD.
(https://enlightenergy.co.il/) (TASE: ENLT), a global renewables IPP and
developer, announced a definitive agreement to acquire U.S. solar and storage
developer Clenera (https://www.clenera.com/) , at an enterprise value of up to
USD $433 million. Enlight, through a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, will acquire
90% of Clenera (https://www.clenera.com/) 's shares, while Clenera
(https://www.clenera.com/) 's founders, Jason Ellsworth and Adam Pishl will
retain 10% of Clenera (https://www.clenera.com/) 's shares. The acquisition
consideration will be divided between upfront payments of $158m, and future
performance-based payments.

Clenera (https://www.clenera.com/) is based in Boise, Idaho and has
approximately 80 employees. The company has successfully developed and
constructed 1.6 GWdc of utility scale solar. Clenera is now actively developing
a portfolio of 12 GWdc solar and 5.5 GWh of energy storage in 20 states.

This transaction is expected to expand Enlight's development portfolio to over
16 GWdc of solar and wind, and 7.5 GWh of energy storage in 11 countries. The
U.S. energy industry's transition to renewables is accelerating. Enlight
believes that the combination of its international development and execution
expertise and Clenera's successful U.S. development capabilities will result in
substantial success in the growing U.S. market. Enlight is operating in the U.S.
through a wholly owned subsidiary, headed by U.S. solar industry veteran Michael
Avidan.

"Clenera's culture, diversified portfolio and market leadership in the western
U.S. created a differentiated value proposition for Enlight, and a unique U.S.
partnership opportunity," said Gilad Yavetz, Enlight's Chief Executive Officer.
"The acquisition is a major step in establishing Enlight's position as a global
leader in renewable energy development and operation. Clenera
(https://www.clenera.com/) 's outstanding track record and market leadership
will allow the unified companies to continue their rapid and profitable growth
path," added Gilad Yavetz.

Jason Ellsworth, CEO and co-founder of Clenera, added "Scale and efficiency have
never been more important to success in U.S. renewable development and
operation. As part of Enlight's global renewables platform, Clenera's ability to
create high-performing solar and storage projects increases substantially.
Enlight's portfolio of renewable energy projects and its geographical footprint
will grow. The combined teams are positioned to meaningfully expedite the global
transition to renewables."

Nomura Greentech served as financial advisor and Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe
LLP served as legal counsel to Enlight Renewable Energy. DLA Piper served as
legal counsel to Clenera (https://www.clenera.com/) .

About Clenera (https://www.clenera.com/) : Clenera, LLC ("Clenera") is a
privately-held renewable energy company headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Clenera
acquires, develops, builds and manages utility-scale solar farms and energy
storage facilities throughout the United States. Combining breakthrough
technology with an integrated and efficient team, Clenera provides reliable,
affordable energy systems and helps its utility partners become clean energy
leaders in their communities. Clenera has developed and constructed over 1.6 GW
of solar projects and provides long-term operation of those projects on behalf
of third-party owners. The company is actively developing more than 12 GW of
solar and 5.5 GWh of storage assets. Learn more at http://www.clenera.com/ .

About Enlight Renewable Energy: established in 2008, is traded on the TA-125
Index, with a 98% free float rate. It is one of Israel's leading companies in
the initiation, development, financing, construction and operation of ventures
for the generation of green energy using renewable energy sources. The company
operates in Israel and Europe, enjoys a diversified portfolio of
income-generating projects, projects under construction and pre-construction,
with a capacity of 2,000 MW, and additional 2,800 MW in various stages of
development. The company enjoys a steadily growing revenue backlog, built on
long-term agreements for the sale of power, and is constantly working to expand
its foothold in other green energy markets and segments.

For additional information:

Enlight Renewable Energy:
Dan Politi
danp@enlightenergy.co.il

Orli Kasuto Madmon
Scherf Communications Ltd.
orli@scherfcom.com

Clenera (https://www.clenera.com/):
Lauren Sigler
lauren.sigler@clenera.com

Contact:

+972-54-483-4834
Orli: +972-52-4447750
Lauren: 208-639-3232

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/134821/4956194
OTS: Enlight Renewable Energy



