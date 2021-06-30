Enlight to acquire 90% of U.S. Renewable Energy Company, Clenera, at a company value of US$ 433 million

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Enlight Renewable Energy LTD.

This transaction is expected to expand Enlight's development portfolio to over16 GWdc of solar and wind, and 7.5 GWh of energy storage in 11 countries. TheU.S. energy industry's transition to renewables is accelerating. Enlightbelieves that the combination of its international development and executionexpertise and Clenera's successful U.S. development capabilities will result insubstantial success in the growing U.S. market. Enlight is operating in the U.S.through a wholly owned subsidiary, headed by U.S. solar industry veteran MichaelAvidan."Clenera's culture, diversified portfolio and market leadership in the westernU.S. created a differentiated value proposition for Enlight, and a unique U.S.partnership opportunity," said Gilad Yavetz, Enlight's Chief Executive Officer."The acquisition is a major step in establishing Enlight's position as a globalleader in renewable energy development and operation. Clenera(https://www.clenera.com/) 's outstanding track record and market leadershipwill allow the unified companies to continue their rapid and profitable growthpath," added Gilad Yavetz.Jason Ellsworth, CEO and co-founder of Clenera, added "Scale and efficiency havenever been more important to success in U.S. renewable development andoperation. As part of Enlight's global renewables platform, Clenera's ability tocreate high-performing solar and storage projects increases substantially.Enlight's portfolio of renewable energy projects and its geographical footprintwill grow. The combined teams are positioned to meaningfully expedite the globaltransition to renewables."Nomura Greentech served as financial advisor and Orrick Herrington & SutcliffeLLP served as legal counsel to Enlight Renewable Energy. DLA Piper served aslegal counsel to Clenera (https://www.clenera.com/) .About Clenera (https://www.clenera.com/) : Clenera, LLC ("Clenera") is aprivately-held renewable energy company headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Cleneraacquires, develops, builds and manages utility-scale solar farms and energystorage facilities throughout the United States. Combining breakthroughtechnology with an integrated and efficient team, Clenera provides reliable,affordable energy systems and helps its utility partners become clean energyleaders in their communities. Clenera has developed and constructed over 1.6 GWof solar projects and provides long-term operation of those projects on behalfof third-party owners. The company is actively developing more than 12 GW ofsolar and 5.5 GWh of storage assets. Learn more at http://www.clenera.com/ .About Enlight Renewable Energy: established in 2008, is traded on the TA-125Index, with a 98% free float rate. It is one of Israel's leading companies inthe initiation, development, financing, construction and operation of venturesfor the generation of green energy using renewable energy sources. The companyoperates in Israel and Europe, enjoys a diversified portfolio ofincome-generating projects, projects under construction and pre-construction,with a capacity of 2,000 MW, and additional 2,800 MW in various stages ofdevelopment. The company enjoys a steadily growing revenue backlog, built onlong-term agreements for the sale of power, and is constantly working to expandits foothold in other green energy markets and segments.