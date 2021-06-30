Constellation Brands Q1 Sales Below Expectations; to Buy Back Shares for $500 Million in Q2
- (PLX AI) – Q1 net sales USD 2,027 million vs. estimate USD 2,042 million
- Q1 operating income USD 75 million
- Q1 EPS USD -4.74
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.33
- Constellation Brands plans $500 million share buybacks in Q2
- Constellation Brands 2022 EPS outlook $2.70-3.00
- Constellation Brands 2022 comparable EPS outlook $10-10.30
