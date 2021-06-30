Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Announces Entry Into New Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (“Navios Holdings” or the “Borrower”) (NYSE: NM), a global seaborne shipping and logistics company,
today announced the following events:
Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
Navios Holdings entered into a Senior Secured Term Loan facility with an entity (“Lender”) affiliated with its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, providing for a loan of $115.0 million (the “Loan”) to -
- advance $75.3 million for redeeming certain of Navios Holdings’ 11.25% Senior Secured Notes (“Secured Notes”) and for general corporate purposes (“Tranche B”); and
- refinance $39.7 million of existing indebtedness of Navios Holdings owed to the Lender (“Tranche A”).
Tranche B of the Loan will mature on February 28, 2023. Tranche A of the Loan will mature on November 30, 2024. Both tranches include scheduled amortization payments and bear interest at a rate of 10.5% per annum, payable quarterly. The Borrower may elect to defer one scheduled amortization payment by 90 days and interest payments, in which case the applicable interest rate will be 12.0% per annum, compounded quarterly.
Loan Collateral
The Loan will be secured by:
- First priority mortgage and related collateral (Assignment of Earnings and Insurances etc.) on the vessel “Rainbow N”.
- First priority pledge on the Securities Account holding $33.7 million in aggregate principal amount of Navios Holdings’ 7.375% First Priority Ship Mortgage Notes due 01/15/2022 (“NM Ship Mortgage Notes”) and 40,587 common units of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM).
- Second priority share pledge on the Navios South American Logistics Inc. (“Navios Logistics”) shares owned by the Borrower.
- Second priority share pledge in two companies that have entered into sale and leaseback agreements.
- Second priority share pledge in five companies that hold the rights to certain bareboat contracts.
- Second priority share pledge on 4,865,147 shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NNA) common stock.
- Second priority partnership interest pledge on 2,522,306 NMM common units.
- Second priority pledge on the securities account holding $118.1 million in aggregate principal amount of NM Ship Mortgage Notes.
- Second priority limited liability interest pledge on Navios GP L.L.C.
- Unsecured corporate guarantee from all of the Borrower’s subsidiaries (not including Navios Logistics and its subsidiaries).
Special Committee
